J.A. Bayona, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Vikas Khanna board Student Academy Award winner 'The Dragon Letter,' as its director plans a feature.

J.A.

Bayona, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Vikas Khanna Board Student Academy Award Winner ‘The Dragon Letter’ as Director Plans Feature Version Karla Sofia Gascon Says ‘Emilia Perez’ Oscar Controversy Came From People Who ‘Didn’t Want Someone Like Me to Receive an Award’ Oscar-Winning Doc ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Co-Writer’s Dark Comedy ‘Nose Bone’ Follows a Punjabi Woman’s Race for an Abortion at WAVES Film Bazaar ‘The Tree’ Director Julie Bertuccelli Tells IFFI Masterclass a Canadian Producer Stole Her ‘Italian Shoes’ Adaptation, Readies India-Set Featureand Michelin-starred chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna have come aboard short “The Dragon Letter” as executive producers, and Ladakhi director Stanzin Jigmet tellsThe film was named the narrative Gold winner at the 53rd Student Academy Awards, and has been entered in the live action short race for the 99th Academy Awards.

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Spain’s ESCAC Films produced it in association with India Sikhya Entertainment, with shooting split between Ladakh and Barcelona. Melania Trump Calls for ‘Peace’ When Asked About Children in Gaza and Israel at Amazon Series PremiereBayona was born in Barcelona, the city where Jigmet trained, and made his first feature with “The Orphanage. ” He went on to direct “The Impossible,” “A Monster Calls,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Society of the Snow.

” “What I find so beautiful about ‘The Dragon Letter’ is how a deeply personal story, rooted in a remote corner of the Himalayas, can speak to something universal: friendship, kindness, and the courage to find your own voice,” Bayona said.

“That, to me, is the magic of cinema. It brings us together, helps us make sense of our own little worlds, and gives us a language through which we can understand one another. The more deeply we explore what makes us unique, the more we discover what connects us to the rest of the world. Sometimes, the most universal stories are born in the most unexpected places.

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” A BAFTA nominee who co-founded Sikhya Entertainment, the Mumbai banner, Monga Kapoor won the documentary short Oscar in 2023 alongside director Kartiki Gonsalves for “The Elephant Whisperers,” the first Indian production to take that award. She was also an executive producer on “Period. End of Sentence. ,” which won in the same category in 2019.

France has made her a Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, and she set up Women in Film India to support women and gender-diverse professionals in the country’s screen sector.

“What moved me most about ‘The Dragon Letter’ is its beautiful message about childhood friendship. When you’re young, a friend who helps you with your homework or draws a dragon for you can make you feel understood in a way that stays with you for life. Stanzin captures that tenderness so honestly and reminds us how those small acts of kindness can give children the confidence to find their own voice.

I’m delighted to come on board as executive producer and help share his film with audiences around the world,” Monga Kapoor said. , Monga Kapoor brings ties to publicists and a working knowledge of awards campaigns.

“She has lots of experience and such a personality in championing this independent cinema and taking it to international stages. I’m really grateful that Guneet joined my project as an executive producer and helping us a lot,” he says. Khanna, who was raised in Amritsar, runs the kitchen at Bungalow in New York and is a judge on “MasterChef India.

” He has published 36 books and made several documentaries, and his Feed India initiative has helped provide millions of meals. His first feature as director, “The Last Color,” starred Neena Gupta and centered on a friendship that grows between an older widow and a young tightrope walker in Varanasi.

“I love the way he shows how children look after one another in ways adults might barely notice,” Khanna said. The story centers on Skarma , a 10-year-old who is asked to pen a note to his Barcelona sponsor. Every child in the class is supposed to copy out the same text and sketch the same dragon. Skarma has other ideas about what to say.

The question is whether he can summon the nerve to write them down. The film draws on Jigmet’s own years at a Himalayan boarding school. Many of his friends there had sponsors in Europe and had to send them a thank-you letter every year. Jigmet would decorate those letters with a dragon, including for classmates who helped with his schoolwork.

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He wrote the script at ESCAC in Barcelona, where every student on his master’s program had to pitch a story to the school. Being in Spain already suited the project, since its final section had to be filmed in Europe. Jigmet comes from Mulbekh, a Himalayan village without a cinema.

“I grew up very far from the industry, so in Ladakh I learned filmmaking from YouTube only,” he says. In 2021 he launched Ladakh-based Pixel Challenger Films, making ads and public awareness films, and he also worked on Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s “12th Fail. ” A few of his narrative commercials went viral, and ESCAC got in touch offering him a scholarship for a master’s in film directing.

One of his professors there told the class: “Never do films with kids and dogs. You are going to struggle a lot. ” Jigmet went on to write a film with 75 children in it. The Barcelona shoot, with a professional crew and professional actors, was “like a luxury for me,” he says.

Ladakh was another matter. There he worked with non-actors, an entire school of children and a very small team. Equipment was scarce, and local kids pitched in by holding the lights. Having grown up in the Himalayas within that culture, Jigmet says, he was able to draw natural performances from his young cast.

Jigmet lensed the Ladakh scenes himself and also edited the film. Miguel Esteban Alonso handled cinematography for the Barcelona unit. Sergi Casamitjana and Aintza Serra produced for ESCAC Films, with Pixel Challenger Films participating. Jigmet Wangial, Rosa Nicolás, Ferran Devick and Urgain Phuntsog round out the cast.

Victor H. L. Bruneau was line producer, Natali Gutierrez production designer and Sebastián Orueta Murillo sound designer. Sikhya, a Jio Studios company, has backed titles including “The Lunchbox,” “Masaan,” “Pagglait” and “Kill,” along with Indian National Film Award winners “Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery” and “Soorarai Pottru. ” Its latest theatrical releases are Karthik Subbaraj’s “Dorothy” and “Udta Teer,” the first feature from writer-director Akash Kaushik. For now, Jigmet is busy with the short’s Oscar campaign.

“But I’m also developing a feature version of ‘The Dragon Letter. ’ That’s the plan,” he says. Alex de la Iglesia on His Upcoming Chilean Shoot ‘The Misunderstanding’: ‘Reality Has Become My Parallel World’ Skydance Will Need International Films to Supply Theatrical Release Pledge, Raine’s Joe Ravitch Predicts: ‘Those Are Big Investments’ Gang Dong-won, Kim Go-eun to Star in Netflix’s ‘The Twilight Between Us’ From ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Director, ‘Queen of Tears’ Writer