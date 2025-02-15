Izzo on Verge of Breaking Knight's Big Ten Wins Record

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is one win away from breaking Bob Knight's record for Big Ten Conference wins. FOX Sports college basketball writers John Fanta and Michael Cohen dissect the significance of this milestone in the context of Izzo's legacy and how it impacts his place among the top coaches in the sport.

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo is on the brink of another significant milestone in his illustrious Hall of Fame career. With 30 seasons at the helm of the Spartans, Izzo has the opportunity to surpass Bob Knight 's record for Big Ten Conference wins when Michigan State faces Illinois on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois (watch on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Izzo boasts one of the most impressive resumes in both current and former men's college basketball coaching circles. His achievements include 10 Big Ten regular-season titles, six Big Ten Tournament titles, eight Final Four appearances, and one NCAA national championship. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.But will this record-breaking accomplishment alter Izzo's standing among the top college basketball coaches? FOX Sports college basketball writers John Fanta and Michael Cohen provide their perspectives on this question in anticipation of the Spartans' matchup against the Illini:John Fanta: Breaking a record held by the legendary Robert Montgomery Knight is always a momentous occasion, signaling that you've achieved something truly remarkable. Knight's legacy includes three national championships, 11 Big Ten titles, and a combined six national and five conference coach of the year accolades. Izzo reaching a 354th victory in this league to surp.ass Knight's Big Ten wins record in his 30th season is nothing short of magical. It undoubtedly influences my perception of him. Consider the esteemed coaches who have graced this conference: Gene Keady, Bo Ryan, John Beilein, Thad Matta, and countless others. Izzo has ascended above them all on the Big Ten wins ladder. While some might argue for another national championship or two (I understand that sentiment, especially since he delivered the Big Ten's last title in 2000), his accomplishments speak for themselves. He's reached eight Final Fours, led the Spartans to a record 26 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, and advanced to the Sweet 16 in 15 of those trips. From Draymond Green to Cassius Winston, Gary Harris, Miles Bridges, and many more, Izzo has weathered the test of time. What's most commendable is his authenticity, a quality that seems increasingly rare in an era where staying true to one's roots is challenging. Yet, with Jaden Akins, Jase Richardson, and the Spartans, he remains a formidable force. They are very much in the running for a Big Ten regular-season crown, and Izzo has a team brimming with depth capable of making a deep March run. At 70 years old, while many coaches are retiring, Izzo is forging ahead and continuing to win at an exceptional level. Duke, Kansas, and Kentucky are perennial fixtures in the Champions Classic, and Michigan State is invited because of Izzo. He is Michigan State University. He is the Big Ten. His three-decade tenure in East Lansing is nothing short of extraordinary. Izzo breaking this record is truly noteworthy because Knight, in my view, deserves a spot on the college basketball coaches' Mount Rushmore alongside Mike Krzyzewski, John Wooden, and Rick Pitino. The fact that Izzo will surpass him is yet another testament to his Hall of Fame career and numbers that only enhance his illustrious journey on the sidelines.Michael Cohen: As years go by without a second national championship for Izzo (his lone title came in 2000), the gap between him and the pinnacle of the sport widens. Since then, former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski added three more rings with the Blue Devils and three gold medals as the head coach of the United States men's national basketball team. Former North Carolina head coach Roy Williams cut down the nets three times. Billy Donovan (Florida), Jay Wright (Villanova), and Bill Self (Kansas) each won two championships. UConn saw three different coaches claim national titles: Jim Calhoun (2004 and 2011), Kevin Ollie (2014), and Dan Hurley (2023 and 2024). This explains why columnists and fans alike have questioned Michigan State's place in the Champions Classic each year, an event widely considered to be reserved for teams that have achieved recent championship glory. Perhaps the most fitting lens through which to assess Izzo's standing among active coaches is through records like the one he's poised to break this season, even if not against the Illini on Saturday. It's a record that speaks volumes about Izzo's longevity at one institution, a rarity in modern college athletics and a testament to his role as a bridge between eras. It highlights his sustained success, a fact that is undeniable considering he's on the verge of achieving 20 wins in a season for the 24th time in his illustrious career. It forever connects him to the league's previous dominant force, former Indiana head coach Bob Knight, who won three national championships and reached five Final Fours across 29 seasons with the Hoosiers. If Knight embodied the Big Ten back then, Izzo embodies it now





FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tom Izzo Michigan State Spartans Bob Knight Big Ten Conference College Basketball Records Hall Of Fame Coaches

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spartans' Tom Izzo ties Bob Knight's Big Ten wins recordMichigan State's come-from-behind 86-74 win over Oregon on Saturday gave coach Tom Izzo his 353rd Big Ten win to tie Bob Knight's record.

Read more »

Michigan State Edges Oregon in Thriller, Izzo Ties Knight for Big Ten WinsMichigan State Spartans defeated the Oregon Ducks in a thrilling comeback victory. Coach Tom Izzo tied legendary coach Bobby Knight for the most conference wins in Big Ten history. The Spartans also celebrated the 25th reunion of their 2000 national championship team at halftime, with Spartan legend Morris Peterson in attendance.

Read more »

UCLA men welcome Big Ten matchup with Tom Izzo, Michigan StateIzzo, in his 30th year with the school, has the Spartans ranked No. 9 in the country, leading the conference as both teams chase first-round byes in the Big Ten Tournament.

Read more »

Maximum bruiser for the money | Six of the BestBig power, big pace, big presence - big value

Read more »

Batman: Gotham Knight - A Forgotten Gem in The Dark Knight UniverseThis article explores Batman: Gotham Knight, an animated film set between Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. While not considered canon by Christopher Nolan, the film adds depth and complexity to Bruce Wayne's journey, showcasing memorable villains and offering a unique perspective on the world of the Dark Knight trilogy.

Read more »

No. 9 Michigan St rallies to beat Oregon, Tom Izzo ties Bob Knight in Big Ten winsJase Richardson scored a career-high 29 points, lifting No. 9 Michigan State to a comeback, 86-74 win over Oregon.

Read more »