iZaak Debuts Album 'Millo' as a Tribute to His Late Father and a Leap of Faith

iZaak releases his first studio album after a decade of songwriting for reggaeton stars. The 19-track LP features collaborations with Maluma, Wisin, and more, blending reggaeton, trap, and ballads. Dedicated to his father, the album is a personal and musical milestone.

After more than a decade of writing hits for reggaeton giants like Daddy Yankee and Nicky Jam, iZaak has finally released his debut studio album.

The project, titled Millo, is a deeply personal work dedicated to his late father, Emilio, who passed away in November 2023. The album's name comes from his father's nickname, Millo, and iZaak himself was known as Millito because of his resemblance to his dad. This album is a tribute to his father's unwavering belief in him and serves as a reminder that life goes on and beautiful things can emerge from grief.

The 19-track LP features collaborations with major Latin artists including Maluma, Wisin, Chencho Corleone, Omar Courtz, Jhayco, Anuel AA, and Blessd. Musically, the album spans multiple genres from reggaeton and electronic music to trap and modern ballads. Lyrically, it explores themes of love, heartbreak, ambition, desire, and self-improvement. iZaak explains that he had been releasing only singles for years, held back by fear of taking the leap into an album.

But seeing his colleagues release full projects gave him the courage to finally create his own. He states that the album was needed, including collaborations that were necessary to make it complete. The production was handled by BK and Doble El Elegid, and iZaak emphasizes that the album reflects his journey and growth as an artist. The album includes a variety of standout tracks that showcase iZaak's versatility.

One song, which he describes as a trap track, encourages listeners not to be influenced by others' opinions. He sings about a partner where people said they would not make it, yet here they are, conveying a positive message not to listen to negative comments. Another track is a modern, super sweet ballad with just guitar and bass, focusing on a farewell that many people can relate to.

There is a song with Chencho Corleone that iZaak describes as a summer banger, where people will relive many moments. Additionally, a track starts with a certain rhythm and ends with a transition that is meant to drive listeners wild, offering something different and exciting. iZaak also expresses his honor in working with a great colleague who is successful, humble, and genuine, someone he watched since childhood.

The collaboration feels huge and makes you want to have a good time, with a great rhythm that is perfect for celebration. iZaak's journey from songwriter to artist has been a long one, but he is now ready to share his own voice. The album Millo is not just a collection of songs; it is a statement of his identity and his roots. He credits his upbringing and his father's belief as the motivation behind every track.

The album is a fusion of his experiences and the consistency he has maintained in his career. With 19 tracks and a diverse range of sounds, iZaak aims to connect with listeners on multiple levels, from upbeat party anthems to heartfelt ballads. The album is also a testament to his ability to evolve and experiment with new genres while staying true to the urban Latin sound that made him a sought-after songwriter.

Millo is poised to solidify iZaak's place as a leading artist in the reggaeton and Latin music scene, proving that it is never too late to take the leap and share your story with the world





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