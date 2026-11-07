Ivy League daughter sparks fury for flaunting cruel ‘Tax the Poor’ shirt during economic crisis

Columbia University student Constanza Peña, the daughter of Paraguay President Santiago Peña, was slammed for posting a selfie on her Instagram Stories that shows her wearing a “Tax The Poor&…

sparked international fury after posing in a tone-deaf T-shirt demanding taxes be levied on the poor while her home nation suffers in a devastating economic crisis.

The mirror selfie shows Columbia University undergrad Constanza Peña standing in a gym and flaunting a white “T.T. P Tax The Poor” T-shirt that was posted on her Instagram Stories feed and then reposted on multiple social media platforms. The Post could not confirm when the picture was posted on the 21-year-old’s account, which has 152 followers and is now private.

Also read Paraguay President Santiago Peña Resigns Following Impeachment Vote Over Ueno Bank Crisis

Constanza Peña, daughter of former Paraguay President Santiago Peña, poses for a gym selfie in a T-shirt reading “TTP, Tax The Poor. ” the image, which she posted on her Instagram Stories, was leaked on multiple social media platforms Thursday after her father submitted his letter of resignation.

The image went viral Thursday, just hours after her father quit over the catastrophic collapse of Ueno Bank—a digital powerhouse that rocketed to become Paraguay’s fifth-largest lender in just five years before the central bank seized it on Tuesday.

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“As someone who comes from a very privilege family,” one person wrote on on @columbia_confessions_, an anonymous, student-run Instagram account. “I find it genuinely embarrassing to see this Class of ’28 girl having worn and posted herself in a “tax the poor tshirt, especially when her father is being investigated for stealing millions from citizens who have now lost everything.

“It’s so unbelievably tacky to flaunt wealth while having no regard for people who have far less . ”Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña was impeached by the Senate on Friday afternoon, three days following the collapse of Ueno Bank. Social media users have called on Columbia University to remove Constanza Peña, daughter of former Paraguay President Santiago Peña, from the Ivy League school.

“Allowing someone who publicly displays such contempt for the poor to represent its academic community undermines the institution’s reputation and values,” the Instagrammer wrote. “Her recent social media post featuring a T-shirt that reads ‘Tax the poor’ is deeply offensive and raises questions about her judgement and values.

” And another, who claimed their family lost all their savings in Ueno Bank, wrote: “The girl may not be at fault for all the financial decisions of her family, but constantly mocking the poor when we are the ones they benefit from is absurd and it cannot go unnoticed. ” The bank’s collapse has left nearly 3 million customers, including retirees, unable to access their money.

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Customers are still unable to withdraw or transfer their money, at least 97% of Ueno Bank’s depositors are protected by the central bank’s deposit insurance, which guarantees coverage of up to 223 million Paraguayan guaraníes . The central bank announced — without providing a date — that Ueno Bank clients would receive as much as 10 million guaraníes , less any amount the customer may owe. At least 33,000 retirees will have their pension checks deposited into a different bank.

Congress rejected Peña’s resignation, with the lower house voting to impeach him and the Senate agreeing to proceed with a trial. On Friday, the Senate voted to remove Peña from office. Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as president to lead the South American nation. A Columbia University declined to comment due to student privacy restrictions.

Constanza Peña, daughter of former Paraguay President Santiago Peña, poses for a gym selfie in a T-shirt reading"TTP, Tax The Poor.

" the image, which she posted on her Instagram Stories, was leaked on multiple social media platforms Thursday after her father submitted his letter of resignation. Paraguay's President Santiago Peña was impeached by the Senate on Friday afternoon, three days following the collapse of Ueno Bank. Social media users have called on Columbia University to remove Constanza Peña, daughter of former Paraguay President Santiago Peña, from the Ivy League school.