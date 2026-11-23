22-year-old Ivy Ganguly suffered years of undiagnosed pain after climbing in Morocco before receiving a fibromyalgia diagnosis, highlighting the NHS delay crisis.

Ivy Ganguly, a twenty-two-year-old trainee solicitor from Stratford in London, began experiencing severe physical distress in March 2023 while climbing the Atlas Mountains in Morocco. This trip was intended to be a refreshing break after years of intense law school studies, but the descent marked the beginning of a debilitating health crisis that would persist for months.

Immediate Physical Collapse After Travel

Shortly after descending the mountain, Ivy developed a persistent fever that did not resolve. She described feeling as though her body had completely shut down following the trip. By the time she returned home a few days later, she was experiencing widespread pain that made even light pressure on her back or ribs feel as painful as a broken bone.

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The intensity of the pain prevented her from performing simple daily tasks. She was unable to bend to empty the dishwasher and found sitting or lying down equally agonizing. The fear of being bumped by strangers on public transport led her to rely exclusively on taxis, which caused her employer to allow her to work from home on her worst days.

Some nights required emergency trips to the hospital. Her partner, Adam, would rush her to get stronger pain relief when the suffering became unbearable. She recalled that the pain became a constant presence, fluctuating between shooting pains that brought her to tears and dull aches that lasted all day, making any movement feel like a strenuous workout.

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Initial Misdiagnosis and Professional Struggle

Her GP initially dismissed the symptoms, attributing the pain to hormonal changes and advising her to rest and drink water. Despite this advice, Ivy suffered from crushing fatigue and sleepless nights for months. She stated that her body never felt rested, and the lack of proper sleep significantly impacted her ability to concentrate.

In October 2023, Ivy was preparing for her solicitors qualifying exam while enduring this constant pain and fatigue. She pushed through the symptoms, though her hands shook from exhaustion and she could barely focus. She eventually passed the exam, but the physical and emotional cost was immense. Afterward, she spent weeks in bed as her body simply gave up under the strain.

Her social life deteriorated during this period. She stopped seeing friends and found herself unable to respond to simple questions about her weekends because she was consistently confined to the couch, lacking the energy to do anything. The isolation added to her distress as she struggled to explain her unexplained condition.

Delayed Diagnosis and Medical Context

After two months of ineffective management, Ivy was referred to an NHS rheumatologist. The specialist diagnosed her with fibromyalgia, a long-term condition characterized by widespread pain, exhaustion, and problems with sleep, memory, and concentration. The doctor informed her that there is no cure and advised her to keep exercising and sleep well, though he did not explain the condition's causes.

Ivy felt invisible during this process. Research presented at a conference last week by the University of Aberdeen indicates that it takes about three years on average to get a fibromyalgia diagnosis. Around one in fifty Britons is estimated to suffer from the condition, but only a quarter are diagnosed, partly because symptoms overlap with other illnesses like chronic fatigue syndrome, arthritis, thyroid disorders, or depression.

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There is no single blood test or scan that can confirm fibromyalgia, leading to many patients being passed between doctors for years. Professor Gary Macfarlane, director of the Arthritis UK/MRC Centre for Musculoskeletal Health and Work at the University of Aberdeen, explains that the nervous system becomes oversensitive.

Professor Macfarlane notes that nerves carrying pain messages keep firing when they shouldn't, and the brain's ability to quieten them is weakened. This causes the body's alarm system to stay on high alert, making even light touch or mild cold feel painful. Diagnosis requires widespread pain for at least three months, multiple tender areas, fatigue or poor sleep, and the exclusion of other conditions.

Triggers and Future Implications

Ivy believes her condition was triggered by previous bouts of Covid that left her exhausted for weeks, followed by the fever in Morocco. Professor Macfarlane suggests that any emotionally traumatic medical event could be relevant, and infections might be triggers, although the evidence supporting this link is not strong.

The diagnosis provided a name for her suffering but little immediate relief. The guidance from the Royal College of Psychiatrists and Royal College of Physicians focuses on management rather than cure. Patients must navigate a healthcare system that often lacks immediate recognition for the condition.

The experience highlights the significant challenges faced by patients with invisible illnesses. The delay in diagnosis meant Ivy endured months of unnecessary suffering before receiving any form of specialized care. Her case underscores the need for better understanding and faster pathways for conditions like fibromyalgia within the healthcare system.