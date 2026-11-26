Ivory Coast’s SICA Market Looks to Turn Africa’s Creative Talent Into Economic Opportunity
Ivory Coast’s SICA Forum looks to turn Africa’s creative talent into economic opportunity.
Ivory Coast Communication Minister Amadou Coulibaly discusses SICA’s ambitions, new financing initiatives and vision for building a sustainable African audiovisual industry), running Nov. 26–28, seeks to harness Africa’s wealth of creative talent while addressing the structural challenges of building a sustainable audiovisual industry across the continent.
Held under the theme of content economics and cultural diplomacy, this year’s edition comes as Ivory Coast rolls out a national strategy to improve access to financing for local producers, attract international productions through fiscal incentives and develop the infrastructure needed to support a growing industry.
'Wanted' Broadway Review: Dazzling Cast Can't Elevate the Musical’s Muted Narrative “We have gradually moved from a simple gathering of professionals promoting their content to a real platform for reflection, cooperation and the creation of economic opportunities,” Ivorian Minister of Communication Amadou Coulibaly, the driving force behind the annual event, tells. “We have managed to give our creations, which were previously viewed solely from a cultural perspective, real economic value.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at Variety
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News