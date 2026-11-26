Ivory Coast’s SICA Forum looks to turn Africa’s creative talent into economic opportunity.

Ivory Coast Communication Minister Amadou Coulibaly discusses SICA’s ambitions, new financing initiatives and vision for building a sustainable African audiovisual industry), running Nov. 26–28, seeks to harness Africa’s wealth of creative talent while addressing the structural challenges of building a sustainable audiovisual industry across the continent.

Held under the theme of content economics and cultural diplomacy, this year’s edition comes as Ivory Coast rolls out a national strategy to improve access to financing for local producers, attract international productions through fiscal incentives and develop the infrastructure needed to support a growing industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

'Wanted' Broadway Review: Dazzling Cast Can't Elevate the Musical’s Muted Narrative “We have gradually moved from a simple gathering of professionals promoting their content to a real platform for reflection, cooperation and the creation of economic opportunities,” Ivorian Minister of Communication Amadou Coulibaly, the driving force behind the annual event, tells. “We have managed to give our creations, which were previously viewed solely from a cultural perspective, real economic value.