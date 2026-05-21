Ivor Novello Awards 2026: Lola Young wins prestigious PRS for Music Most Performed Work Prize

The Ivor Novello Awards, one of the largest professional associations for music writers in Europe, celebrated their 71st edition in London on May 21, 2026. Lola Young, a songwriter and producer, took home the prestigious PRS for Music Most Performed Work Prize, which is often likened to the ‘Oscars equivalent’ for songwriters. Chance the Rapper performed a stirring Muhammad Ali tribute, burning tribute actress Christina Ricci gave a heartfelt acceptance speech, and numerous other notable musicians were present to collect prizes and celebrate the music industry.

Lola Young , winner of the PRS for Music Most Performed Work, poses in the Winners Room at The 71st Ivor Novello Awards 2026 at The JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel on May 21, 2026, in London.

Various notable music industry figures were also present to celebrate the prestigious prize, which is judged by a panel of songwriters and composers. The awards were first awarded in 1956 and have recognized numerous notable songwriters and composers over the years, including Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, David Bowie, Adele, Chance the Rapper, U2, and many more





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Ivor Novello Awards PRS For Music Most Performed Work Prize Lola Young Chance The Rapper Cristina Ricci George Michael Andrew Ridgeley Thom Yorke Harry Styles Kanye West Olivia Dean James Blunt Rosalía Sam Fender

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