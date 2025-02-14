Ivanpah Solar Power Plant to Close 14 Years Early

The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System in California's Mojave Desert is closing 14 years early despite receiving $1.6 billion in loan guarantees from the Department of Energy. The facility, which uses mirrors to concentrate sunlight, has been criticized for incinerating birds and other animals.

The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System, a controversial project in California's Mojave Desert, is set to close 14 years ahead of schedule despite receiving $1.6 billion in loan guarantees from the Department of Energy during President Barack Obama's administration. The Ivanpah facility operates by utilizing mirrors to concentrate sunlight onto a central boiling tower, which subsequently heats water to power turbines.

It has faced substantial criticism for incinerating birds and other animals within its reflecting zone. Ivanpah has become a recognizable landmark on the road between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and its blinding light is visible for miles in the surrounding airspace. In 2011, the US Department of Energy (DOE) under former President Barack Obama issued $1.6 billion in loan guarantees to finance the Ivanpah Solar Power Facility, a green energy project consisting of three solar concentrating thermal power plants in California. At the time, then-Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz hailed the facility as an “example of how America is becoming a world leader in solar energy.”However, in January of this year, NRG Energy announced plans to cancel its agreement with Ivanpah 14 years early, stating that “ending the agreements at this time will save customers money compared to the cost of keeping them through 2039” – effectively putting Ivanpah on notice for closure.





