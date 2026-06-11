Ivana Knöll Evolves from Iconic Croatia Superfan to Global Music Artist for 2026 World Cup

Once known as the most talked-about fan in Qatar, Ivana Knöll returns to the FIFA World Cup stage as a professional DJ and label owner, bringing her US tour to Los Angeles.

The global sporting community is preparing for the massive scale of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an event that will see fans converge upon sixteen vibrant cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Amidst the anticipation for the football matches, a different kind of excitement is building around the return of Ivana Knöll. Many remember her as the captivating Croatian superfan who stole the spotlight during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. During that tournament, she became a global sensation, not just for her unwavering support of the Croatian national team, but for her striking fashion choices.

While her revealing outfits sparked conversations and occasional controversy due to the conservative dress codes of the Middle East, they also cemented her status as a digital icon. Her presence in the stands transformed her into a focal point for fans and media alike, with crowds often lining up just to capture a photograph with her. Beyond the stadium walls, Knöll successfully pivoted her viral fame into a high-profile social life, mingling with some of the world's most famous figures.

Her appearances at exclusive parties saw her in the company of superstars like Shaquille O’Neal, Drake, Naomi Campbell, Jamie Foxx, and Floyd Mayweather. This transition from a dedicated sports fan to a celebrity socialite laid the groundwork for her next ambitious venture into the professional arts. She recognized the power of her platform and the global reach of the World Cup brand, deciding to channel her energy into the music industry.

Now, she has reinvented herself as a professional DJ and the owner of her own record label, performing under the stage name KNOLLDOLL. This evolution represents a strategic move to transform temporary internet fame into a sustainable career in electronic music. In April, she officially launched her record label, Knolldoll, and followed it up in May with the release of her debut single, 'We Are The People'.

She has proudly dubbed this track her World Cup Anthem, and it has since gained significant traction online. The song has become a staple at her live performances, particularly in cities like Miami, Houston, Toronto, and Philadelphia, where the energy of the crowd mirrors the passion of a football stadium. As the 2026 tournament approaches, Knöll is ensuring she is at the center of the action.

She is scheduled to be a headline performer at the FIFA Fan Festival, taking the stage at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This appearance is part of a broader and ambitious United States tour that kicked off on June 6 in Houston, Texas. Her musical journey across the country will continue through the summer, eventually concluding with a final performance on August 28 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

By aligning her music tour with the World Cup schedule, she is effectively merging her identity as a sports enthusiast with her new persona as a musical artist. Her influence continues to extend beyond the realm of football. Knöll recently made waves during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend in early May, where she performed at the renowned LIV Nightclub.

During an event at the Miami International Autodrome, a humorous moment occurred when a television cameraman zoomed in on her while she was walking, momentarily ignoring three sports pundits who were in the middle of providing professional analysis. Knöll, ever aware of her impact on the audience, shared the clip on Instagram with a caption that read, 'oops... did it again', accompanied by a laughing emoji.

With a following of 2.9 million people on Instagram, she continues to command attention across multiple industries, proving that her transition from the stands of Qatar to the DJ booths of North America is a masterclass in personal branding





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