Ivan Toney and Harry Maguire's Spiralling Success in England's World Cup Squad

Thomas Tuchel's World Cup England squad, which includes Ivan Toney and Harry Maguire, is causing quite a stir. Despite Oliver Watkins being expected to be included, two strikers, Ivan Toney and Harry Maguire, have secured spots. Toney's inclusion is primarily due to the fact that three extra players will travel to the USA.

Harry Maguire 's mum had two words for it as news of Thomas Tuchel 's World Cup England squad began to eek out on Thursday afternoon.

'Absolutely disgusted,' said Zoe Maguire on the X social media platform. As it transpired, the Manchester United defender's omission - flawed as it is - was only the start of it. Ivan Toney. Two more words that nobody expected to be saying three weeks ahead of this summer's tournament in America.

Chat about the former Brentford striker's possible inclusion in Friday's party of 26 had been in the air all week but some stories just seem too far-fetched to be true. Toney, after all, has only been called up once by Tuchel - a year ago for the games against Andorra and Senegal - and was given a total of three minutes as a substitute.

Yet he will be on the plane for the United States in a little over a week, a manifestation of the England manager's hardening belief that set pieces and direct football will play a huge part in determining matches at a World Cup that - due to the climatic conditions - will at times be played at a little more than walking pace





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England World Cup Tuchel Ivan Toney Harry Maguire Set Pieces Direct Football England Coach World Cup Squad Direct Football Set Pieces

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