Ivan Kharchenkov scored 20 points, Caleb Holt added 19 and No. 12 Arizona held off a second-half rally by No. 3 UConn for an 85-79 win

The Wildcats jumped on the Huskies from the opening tip, threatening to turn the showdown between two of last season’s Final Four teams into a blowout by building an 18-point halftime lead.

Mullins scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half and UConn held Arizona without a field goal for 6 1/2 minutes to trim the deficit to 62-54. The Wildcats stretched the lead back to 14 and held on down the stretch for their fifth straight home win against a top-five team. Buoyed by its boisterous crowd, Arizona steamrolled the Huskies from the start, scoring the first 10 points and leading by 19 in the first half.

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UConn struggled just as much on offense, needing 3 1/2 minutes to score its first points and missing 14 of its first 17 shots before hitting a few late in the half. Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage hereMen's CBK AP Top 25: Michigan State Climbs After Win Against Duke, UK Drops OutCollege Basketball Catchup: Thriving UCLA, Bobcats Turnover, Moreno Does It AllHow To Bet Today's Best Games: Illnois-Duke, Pistons-Spurs, More — Nov. 17Men's CBK AP Top 25: Michigan State Climbs After Win Against Duke, UK Drops OutFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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