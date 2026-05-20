ITV weather presenter's abusive ex-husband pocketed her salary, controlled finances, and left her penniless

Ruth Dodsworth shares her harrowing experiences of living with an abusive ex-husband who controlled her finances and every aspect of her life, including stalking and aggressive behavior.

ITV weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth has described how her abusive ex-husband wouldn't even let her buy a sandwich for lunch without his permission. For decades, she has been a familiar face on ITV Wales where she has fronted the channel's weather coverage.

But, for many of those years, Ms Dodsworth privately suffered at the hands of her husband's coercive and controlling behaviour. Jonathan Wignall would pocket his wife's salary and then give Ms Dodsworth the exact amount of cash to cover her lunches, which was just one of the ways he ensured his wife was financially dependent on him so he could 'maintain control' and keep her 'isolated'.

On top of this, Wignall hounded the TV host by ringing her dozens of times a day and turning up at her television studio - and even pressed her fingerprint into her phone while she was sleeping so he could gain access to check her messages. Wignall was jailed for coercive and controlling behaviour and stalking in 2021, although he was released from jail just over a year later.

But, a restraining order now prevents him from contacting his former wife. Discussing her experience with BBC's Emma Barnett, Ms Dodsworth spoke about how Wignall's actions had a lasting impact after she was left 'absolutely penniless' and with debts in her name that she 'knew nothing about'. This was the turning point in their relationship, when he started taking money out of her bank account and controlling her finances





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ITV Weather Presenter Abusive Ex-Husband Coercive Control Stalking Financial Abuse

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