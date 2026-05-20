ITV weather presenter discusses abusive ex-husband's controlling behavior and financial abuse

Ruth Dodsworth, an ITV weather presenter, has shared her experience of being financially dominated by her ex-husband through coercive control. She describes how she was isolated and dependent on him to maintain control over her finances and daily life. Wignall's behavior also involved physical assault and forced dependency.

ITV weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth has described how her abusive ex-husband wouldn't even let her buy a sandwich for lunch without his permission. For decades, she has been a familiar face on ITV Wales where she has fronted the channel's weather coverage.

But, for many of those years, Ms Dodsworth privately suffered at the hands of her husband's coercive and controlling behaviour. Jonathan Wignall would pocket his wife's salary and then give Ms Dodsworth the exact amount of cash to cover her lunches, which was just one of the ways he ensured his wife was financially dependent on him so he could 'maintain control' and keep her 'isolated'.

On top of this, Wignall hounded the TV host by ringing her dozens of times a day and turning up at her television studio - and even pressed her fingerprint into her phone while she was sleeping so he could gain access to check her messages. Wignall was jailed for coercive and controlling behaviour and stalking in 2021





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Coercive Control Financial Abuse Physical Assault Isolating Behavior Domination

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