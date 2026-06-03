ITV Viewers Criticize Rebekah Vardy's Documentary as 'Boring' Amid Wagatha Christie Fallout

Rebekah Vardy's new ITV documentary, The Vardys, has drawn criticism from viewers who question why she continues to receive airtime following the highly publicized Wagatha Christie scandal. In the episode, Vardy defiantly states she will never apologise to Coleen Rooney, maintaining her innocence despite losing a high-profits libel case. Social media backlash highlights public weariness with the prolonged feud, while reports suggest Vardy faces financial pressures from legal costs and seeks to rebuild her life through her husband's football career. The series also recounts a traumatic robbery at her Italian home.

ITV viewers have expressed strong criticism towards Rebekah Vardy 's new documentary series, The Vardys , with many taking to social media to blast it as 'boring' and question why she continues to be granted a platform.

The backlash centers on her revisit of the Wagatha Christie scandal, the bitter legal feud with Coleen Rooney that climaxed in 2022. During the Tuesday night episode, Vardy was unequivocal, declaring that 'hell will freeze over' before she apologises to Rooney, even though she lost a libel case and was ordered to pay substantial legal fees.

Her stance has been met with widespread viewer frustration, with posts on platform X claiming the public is now 'uninterested' in the saga that once dominated headlines and pleading for her to cease discussing it. One user wrote, 'I mean, Coleen Rooney wiped the floor with her in court, so why is ITV even giving Rebecca Vardy air time? #TheVardys', while another simply commented 'BORING!!!

'. This reaction underscores a significant shift in public sentiment, where the prolonged narrative appears to have exhausted audience patience. The origins of the feud trace back to an Instagram post by Coleen Rooney in 2019, which alleged that Vardy's account was leaking private stories to the press. Vardy denied the claims and sued for libel, but the case was ultimately dismissed in Rooney's favour.

The judgment left Vardy liable for an initial £1.5 million towards Rooney's legal costs, a figure that later reportedly rose to around £1.6 million. In the documentary, Vardy continues to profess her innocence, stating, 'I'm never going to apologise for something I didn't do. Hell will freeze over before I do that.

' She added that while she accepts the court's judgment, she still believes Rooney was wrong. Her husband, Jamie Vardy, also appeared, defending her by calling the perception of her as a villain 'a load of s***' and acknowledging the difficult period they endured. Despite her defiant position, Vardy conveyed a sense of fatigue with the ongoing feud.

She admitted to being 'f***ing bored' of the long-running dispute and, while reiterating she may never apologise, insisted she holds no negative feelings towards Rooney and is not interested in continuing the conflict.

'I've got no idea what thinks of me, but I'm not bothered,' she remarked, though she acknowledged many would find this hard to believe. The documentary has been compared by industry insiders to a 'Poundland version' of Coleen Rooney's upcoming Disney+ series, The Rooneys, highlighting the contrasting public and critical reception. Financial ramifications from the legal battle loom large over Vardy's life. Reports indicate she is still grappling with the humiliation and financial burden of the loss.

According to sources, she is relying on her husband's football career to secure another lucrative contract, ideally in Saudi Arabia or the US, to alleviate the £1.6 million debt and sustain her family's lifestyle.

'Rebekah will be wanting to make sure his next move will be lucrative to allow her to live the life she's accustomed to but also to help pay off her legal fees,' a source stated, noting her limited earning potential outside of her property portfolio. The pressure to maintain the 'ultimate WAG life' for their five children is a recurring theme.

In addition to the legal and financial turmoil, the documentary also delves into a traumatic personal incident: a violent robbery at the Vardys' £2 million Italian home. CCTV footage shown in the programme captures the moment the family discovered their villa had been ransacked by a gang of armed men, with approximately £80,000 worth of jewellery stolen. Vardy described feeling 'totally violated' and desperate to leave the property afterward.

The episode juxtaposes this traumatic event with the ongoing media scrutiny, painting a picture of a family under immense strain from both public and private threats





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