ITV viewers blast Rebekah Vardy's new documentary, complaining 'Why is she getting airtime?'

Rebekah Vardy's new documentary, The Vardys, has been met with frustration from ITV viewers who claim they are 'uninterested' in the Wagatha Christie scandal. Rebekah, 44, insisted 'hell will freeze over' before she apologises to Coleen Rooney following their bitter feud. Her husband Jamie also rushed to her defence, saying 'People thinking that Bex was a villain, it's just a load of s*** but everyone close to her knows, that's all she needs.' Rebekah's documentary has been described as a 'Poundland version' of Coleen's forthcoming Disney+ series, The Rooneys.

ITV viewers blasted Rebekah Vardy 's 'boring' new documentary The Vardys and complained 'Why is she getting airtime' after she addressed the Wagatha Christie scandal. Rebekah insisted 'hell will freeze over' before she apologises to Coleen Rooney following their bitter feud.

She claimed she has nothing to apologise for and insisted that it is Coleen who is in the wrong. Rebekah's husband Jamie also rushed to her defence, saying 'People thinking that Bex was a villain, it's just a load of s*** but everyone close to her knows, that's all she needs.

' Rebekah explained she was 'f***ing bored' of the long-running feud and while she may never apologise to Coleen, insisted she was not interested in living in the past or continuing to fight with her former pal. She said she 'did not have any negative feelings' towards Coleen, despite admitting many people would find that hard to believe.

Rebekah's documentary has been acerbically described by TV insiders as a 'Poundland version' of Coleen's forthcoming Disney+ series, The Rooneys, which is currently in production. Friends of Rebekah's say she is still struggling with the humiliation of losing to Coleen when their epic legal battle ended in 2022.

Coleen said in a statement after the ruling she was 'pleased' the decision went in her favour but she 'never believed' the case should have gone to court 'at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others.

' Rebekah was also ordered to pay a significant portion of Coleen's legal costs - a staggering £1.6million fine. In April this year, the Daily Mail reported that a source said Rebekah needed husband Jamie to secure one final lucrative contract in football so she could continue her 'ultimate WAG life' and pay the legal bill owed to Coleen Rooney that is hanging over her.

Watchers at home shared their frustration on X and claimed that people are now 'uninterested' with the scandal that dominated headlines in 2022 as they begged her to stop talking about it. The documentary also showed CCTV footage of Rebekah's £2million Italian home being raided by a gang of 'five' armed robbers.

Rebekah, 44, relived the terrifying moment she discovered her family's luxury Italian villa had been ransacked - with £80,000 worth of jewellery taken, admitting the ordeal left her feeling 'totally violated' and desperate to leave the home





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rebekah Vardy Coleen Rooney Wagatha Christie Scandal The Vardys Documentary ITV Viewers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rebekah Vardy's 'Poundland Version' of Coleen Rooney's Reality ShowRebekah Vardy, a former footballer's wife, is starring in a new reality show called 'The Vardys' on ITV1 and ITVX. The show follows her and her family as they move to Italy for her husband's Serie A league team, Cremonese. The show has been described as a 'Poundland version' of Coleen Rooney's upcoming Disney+ series, 'The Rooneys', which is currently in production.

Read more »

Spotlight Newsletter: Inside Dua Lipa's Wedding and Rebekah Vardy's New ShowKatie Hind's revamped Spotlight newsletter delivers insider gossip on Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's second wedding in Sicily, plus exclusive interviews with Callum's mother and Rebekah Vardy's former friends ahead of her TV show, revisiting the Wagatha Christie drama.

Read more »

Rebekah Vardy Relives Traumatic Burglary at Italian Villa in New DocumentaryRebekah Vardy recounts the harrowing experience of discovering her family's Lake Garda villa had been burgled in her new ITV documentary, The Vardys. She describes feeling 'totally violated' as thieves stole £800,000 worth of items, including jewellery and a luxury watch, while her husband Jamie Vardy was away. The incident has profoundly affected the family's sense of security. The episode also touches on Vardy's ongoing public fallout from the 'Wagatha Christie' libel case against Coleen Rooney, highlighting her refusal to apologise despite the court's ruling.

Read more »

Rebekah Vardy relives terrifying 2 million Italian villa burglary in ITV reality show footageCCTV from the third episode of The Vardys shows a gang of five armed robbers raiding Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's Lake Garda villa, stealing 80,000 pounds of valuables. Rebekah describes feeling violated and desperate to leave the home, while the burglary impacts Jamie's football performance.

Read more »