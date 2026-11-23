ITV says 'I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!' welfare is of the 'utmost importance' amid an incident between AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup.

BBC Apologizes After ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Is Interrupted By Sex Noiseshost Odudu and broadcaster Frostrup over camp cooking duties . During one exchange, Frostrup accused Odudu of being “aggressive” and creating a “drama out of a crisis.

” Odudu implored Frostrup not to “use those words towards me,” adding: “‘Dramatic’ and ‘aggressive’ are very harsh words. ”'Bridgerton' Star Adjoa Andoh Co-Creating & Starring In ITV Detective Drama 'Protect And Serve' The duo attempted to hash it out in a later conversation, during which Frostrup apologized.

Also read Viewers Demand ITV Action After Mariella Frostrup Calls AJ Odudu Aggressive

“Please don’t call me aggressive,” Odudu asked. “Only if you’re not being aggressive,” Frostrup replied. “So you stand by that? ” Odudu added.

“We’ll agree to disagree on that one. ”Frostrup said: “I just said — if you stop for a second — I just said: If it upset you, I apologize. So can you bank that, so you know that I said that. ” Frostrup later told viewers that she hoped the matter was resolved.judge Motsi Mabuse wrote: “I wish there were better ways to protect ourselves from microaggressions and the cumulative emotional toll they take.

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“It’s a weight that many will never fully understand, and sadly, some won’t even try. The exhaustion comes not only from experiencing it, but also from constantly having to explain why it hurts. ” Comedian Judi Love said: “This is so loaded. And yet @ajodudu is the person who first apologised.

Very uncomfortable to watch. ” Alesha Dixon, a judge onPresenter Clara Amfo said: “Calling a Black woman ‘aggressive’ when she is being anything but is a classic microaggression. Mariella’s tears, doubling down and then doing ’sorry if,’ woefully predictable. This is deeply uncomfortable.

” In a statement, an ITV spokesperson said: “The production monitors everyone in camp 24/7 and if at any time we feel someone has overstepped the line by using inappropriate language or displaying unacceptable behaviour, we would take steps to intervene and speak to everyone involved.

“The duty of care for our contestants is of the utmost importance to us. We take the welfare of the celebrities very seriously and have measures in place to ensure they are supported at every stage of the process: before, during and after filming. ”