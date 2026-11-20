ITV has cancelled Lorraine Kelly's Christmas Day special for the first time in six years, replacing it with GMB, This Morning, and Loose Women as part of ongoing programming cuts.

ITV has confirmed a significant shift in its holiday broadcasting strategy by cancelling Lorraine Kelly's annual Christmas Day special for the first time in six years. The 66-year-old Scottish presenter will not appear on her eponymous daytime talk show on December 25, marking the first time her program has been absent from the channel's festive daytime line-up since at least 2019.

Instead of the regular hour-long edition of Lorraine that aired at 9am last year, the broadcaster has restructured its Christmas Day schedule to begin at 7am. The daytime programming block will now feature special editions of established franchises including Good Morning Britain, This Morning, and Loose Women, effectively displacing Kelly's show from the high-profile holiday slot.

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ITV Reduces Lorraine Program Runtime And Schedule

This cancellation serves as the latest step in a broader restructuring of ITV's daytime output that has significantly impacted Lorraine Kelly's daily program. The network has reduced the runtime of Lorraine from its traditional one-hour format down to just 30 minutes. Furthermore, the show's annual run has been cut from 52 weeks to only 30 weeks per year, signaling a major reduction in the show's presence on the channel.

ITV officially announced this new Christmas schedule in a festive programming update published on a Thursday. The announcement detailed the inclusion of special editions of The Masked Singer, Ant and Dec's Limitless Win, and The 1% Club, alongside the Royal Variety Performance. The confirmation explicitly named Good Morning Britain, This Morning, and Loose Women as the core daytime offerings for Christmas Day, leaving no room for Lorraine in the official lineup.

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Lorraine Kelly Responds To Broadcasting Changes

Despite the cancellation of the Christmas special and the reduction in daily runtime, Lorraine Kelly has publicly maintained a positive outlook on her continued employment. In an exclusive statement to the Daily Mail, the presenter described the recent changes as a 'big adjustment' but emphasized her gratitude for retaining her core production team and the opportunity to continue her work.

Lorraine Kelly highlighted that the restructuring has also affected her colleagues, noting that the teams for Good Morning Britain and Loose Women have undergone their own operational shifts. She mentioned that the GMB crew moved studios and that Loose Women has lost its live audience, creating a changed environment across the board for ITV's daytime talent.

The presenter emphasized that she has retained her key production staff, including Ross King in Los Angeles, Mark for fashion, Royal Russell Myers, and medical experts Dr. Amir and Dr. Hilary. She stated that this core 'gang' remains solid and positive, allowing the show to maintain its character and quality despite the shortened 30-minute format.

Lorraine Kelly also reflected on the quality of her recent guests, citing interviews with industry icons such as Michael Palin, Eric Idle, and Derek Jacobi over the past month. She argued that the half-hour format is efficient, using the analogy of managing to 'get a pint into a half pint pot,' and expressed that she feels lucky to keep doing the job she loves with her long-tenured crew.

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Industry-Wide Shifts Impact ITV Daytime Lineup

The changes to Lorraine Kelly's program reflect a wider trend of consolidation and cost-cutting within the television industry. While Kelly previously described the earlier reductions as 'heartbreaking,' she has now settled into the new regime, acknowledging that the shifts are common throughout television.

The decision to replace Lorraine with established brands like This Morning and Loose Women for Christmas Day suggests ITV is prioritizing recognizable franchises with built-in audience loyalty during peak holiday viewing times. This strategy marks a distinct departure from previous years, where Kelly's personal brand and long-standing relationship with the channel secured her a dedicated spot in the festive schedule.

As the broadcasting landscape continues to evolve, the impact of these cuts on Lorraine Kelly's career trajectory remains a point of observation for media analysts. However, the presenter's focus on the stability of her team and the continued quality of her guest interviews suggests an intent to adapt to the new constraints while maintaining professional standards for the upcoming season.