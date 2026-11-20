ITV cancels Lorraine Kelly's Christmas Day broadcast for the first time in six years. The broadcaster replaces her show with GMB, This Morning, and Loose Women specials.

ITV has officially cancelled the Christmas Day special of Lorraine Kelly's eponymous daytime talk show, marking the first time in six years that the Scottish presenter will not host a dedicated holiday edition for the broadcaster. The 66-year-old former host is now absent from the channel's festive daytime line-up on December 25, ending a long-standing tradition that has defined the network's holiday programming for over half a decade.

ITV Replaces Lorraine With Alternative Shows

ITV has substituted the cancelled programme with special editions of three other established daytime series: Good Morning Britain, This Morning, and Loose Women. These alternative broadcasts will anchor the channel's festive schedule, which is set to begin early at 7am on Christmas Day. This strategic shift represents a significant consolidation of resources, as the broadcaster moves away from dedicating a full hour to a single presenter in favor of a rotating cast of established franchises during the holiday peak viewing window.

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Lorraine Kelly Reduces Daily Runtime

Beyond the holiday special, the broader operational changes for the Lorraine programme are substantial and ongoing. The daily episode has been cut from its original hour-long format down to just thirty minutes. Furthermore, the show will now air for only 30 weeks out of the standard 52-week broadcast year. This reduction in frequency and duration signals a deeper restructuring of ITV's daytime strategy, moving away from the singular dominance of a host-led format toward a more modular approach to content scheduling.

Kelly Defends Her Position At The Network

Lorraine Kelly addressed the changes directly in an exclusive statement to the Daily Mail, describing the transition as a significant adjustment for everyone involved in production. She noted that the restructuring has impacted other ITV franchises as well, with Good Morning Britain moving to new studios and Loose Women losing its live studio audience. Despite these logistical disruptions, Kelly emphasized her satisfaction with her current role, stating she believes she still has the best job in television due to the continuity of her core team.

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She highlighted the stability of her production crew, mentioning key figures such as Ross King in Los Angeles, Mark handling fashion segments, and Royal Russell Myers. Kelly also pointed to the continued involvement of her medical experts, Dr. Amir and Dr. Hilary, as evidence that the fundamental quality of the show remains intact. She expressed gratitude for the ability to still interview high-profile guests, citing recent conversations with industry icons like Michael Palin, Eric Idle, and Derek Jacobi as highlights of her current tenure.

ITV Expands Holiday Programming Lineup

The broadcaster's newly announced Christmas schedule extends beyond daytime talk shows to include a variety of entertainment specials. Confirmed festive editions include The Masked Singer, Ant and Dec's Limitless Win, The 1% Club, and the Royal Variety Performance. This diverse array of content suggests ITV is prioritizing broad appeal and variety across its entire holiday slate, rather than focusing solely on the traditional daytime chat show format that previously dominated the Christmas Day schedule.

ITV confirmed this comprehensive programming lineup in a festive announcement published on Thursday. The statement explicitly named Good Morning Britain, This Morning, and Loose Women as the primary daytime offerings for December 25, while notably omitting any reference to Lorraine. While Kelly previously described the removal of her Christmas special as heartbreaking, she has publicly settled into the new operational regime, maintaining a positive outlook for the future of her reduced-format show and expressing readiness for the coming year.