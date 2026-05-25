ITV’s Nobody’s Fool Finds Its Groove After Rocky Debut

The reality‑quiz show Nobody’s Fool, blending elements of The Weakest Link and The Traitors, overcomes an awkward start to deliver a mix of trivia, social strategy, and surprising personal revelations.

ITV 1’s new reality‑quiz series Nobody’s Fool has finally found its footing after a rocky start, earning a respectable four‑out of five stars from early reviewers.

The show pits a group of contestants against each other in a country‑house setting that feels ripped straight from the set of Rivals, while its gameplay borrows heavily from both The Weakest Link and The Traitors. Over the course of three evenings the format has evolved from a baffling mishmash of trivia and back‑stabbing to a surprisingly entertaining contest that blends knowledge‑testing rounds with strategic social manoeuvring.

Each episode begins with private and public quiz questions, allowing players to bank prize money when they feel confident, but the real drama unfolds between rounds as contestants spread rumors, forge alliances, and vote one another out at the end of each cycle. The tension spikes when participants are forced to confront each other across a long table, hurl accusations and then cast votes to evict one of their peers.

This blend of intellectual challenge and cut‑throat social gameplay has been described by critics as a “blatant mix of The Weakest Link and The Traitors,” a description that, while unflattering, also highlights the show’s clear ambition to capture the best elements of both genres. One of the most talked‑about moments of the series involved contestant Melissa, a 48‑year‑old with a distinctive bob haircut and a silk blouse, who revealed that she has spent the past two decades working as a professional dominatrix.

She spoke candidly about “spanking naughty bottoms” and displayed a cat‑o‑nine‑tails, describing it as her favourite “flogger” because of its soft suede texture. Her unexpected confession sparked a wave of curiosity among the other players, including 20‑year‑old Ella, who asked whether Melissa’s clients were required to perform household chores as part of their arrangements. Melissa answered with a grin, saying she had “so many slaves lining up to clean my house, tend the garden and do my accounts.

” The revelation provided a moment of comic relief while also underscoring the show’s willingness to let participants share unusual personal details, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the otherwise straightforward quiz format. Another highlight came when contestant John, a retired banker and former Etonian, bowed out after an entire day of failing to answer any questions correctly.

In a farewell speech to hosts Danny Dyer and Emily Atack, he thanked them for what he called “such f***ing good fun,” prompting a brief, amused stir among the studio crew about whether such language was permissible on a prime‑time ITV broadcast. The incident, while brief, illustrated the show’s informal, sometimes irreverent tone, which contrasts sharply with the more formal quiz programmes of the past.

Overall, despite its derivative premise and occasional moments of low‑brow humor, Nobody’s Fool appears to be gaining momentum. Critics note that while the format still feels like a “rip‑off” of existing games, the chemistry between hosts Danny Dyer and Emily Atack, coupled with the unpredictable personalities of the contestants, has helped the series move beyond mere imitation to become a genuinely entertaining fixture in the UK television landscape





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