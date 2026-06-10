ITV Reshuffles Soap Schedules for World Cup and Women's Qualifier

ITV has adjusted Emmerdale and Coronation Street air times due to live football coverage, including the Women's European Qualifier and Men's World Cup. Changes affect Tuesday through Sunday, with hour-long episodes on Friday.

ITV has announced major scheduling changes for its flagship soap operas Emmerdale and Coronation Street this week to accommodate live sports coverage. The broadcaster will air the England vs. Ukraine Women's European Qualifier on Tuesday, June 9, with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. and kick-off at 8 p.m. This match overlaps with the usual 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. slots for Emmerdale and Coronation Street , respectively, resulting in both shows being bumped from Tuesday's schedule entirely.

The following day, Wednesday, June 10, the Men's England vs. Costa Rica match will take place, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. and kick-off at 9 p.m. To accommodate this, Emmerdale will air an hour earlier at 7 p.m., followed by Coronation Street at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, June 11, ITV will broadcast the grand opening ceremony of the Men's World Cup from 6:15 p.m., followed by the first match coverage at 7:50 p.m. and kick-off at 8 p.m. Consequently, no new episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street will air on Thursday.

Both soaps will return on Friday, June 12, with hour-long episodes: Emmerdale at 8 p.m. and Coronation Street at 9 p.m. Additionally, Sunday, June 14, will see no new episodes of either show on ITV1. These adjustments come after ITV introduced a "power hour" schedule in January, which placed 30-minute episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The changes reflect ITV's commitment to delivering live sporting events while managing viewer expectations for their popular soap operas. Fans are advised to check local listings or streaming services for updated broadcast times. The Women's European Qualifier features England's national team seeking to maintain their strong record, while the Men's World Cup promises to draw massive audiences. ITV's decision to prioritize live football over regular programming is a strategic move to capture peak viewership during these high-profile events.

The schedule alterations have generated discussion among soap fans, with many expressing mixed feelings about missing their favorite shows. However, ITV has assured that the soaps will return to their regular slots after this week's sporting fixtures conclude. The network also emphasized that these changes are temporary and that viewers can catch up on missed episodes via ITV Hub or other on-demand platforms.

In related news, the broadcaster continues to invest in its sports coverage, building on its reputation for major football tournaments. The Men's World Cup, in particular, is expected to be one of the most-watched events of the year, further justifying ITV's programming decisions.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale and Coronation Street remain stalwarts of British television, and fans can expect them to resume their normal schedules once the sports broadcasts are over. ITV's ability to balance live events with regular drama is a testament to its flexible programming strategy. For now, viewers should mark their calendars for the adjusted timings to avoid missing out on either the football or the soaps.

The channel has released a full schedule revision on its website and social media channels to keep audiences informed. As the week progresses, further updates may be issued if additional matches or schedule conflicts arise. In the meantime, soap enthusiasts can enjoy extended episodes on Friday, which will provide double the drama and storylines. The hour-long episodes are likely to feature cliffhangers and major plot developments, making them must-watch television.

Overall, this week's schedule shake-up highlights the dynamic nature of TV broadcasting, where live events often take precedence over pre-recorded programming. ITV's handling of the changes reflects its understanding of audience preferences and its commitment to delivering quality content across genres. Both football fans and soap viewers will have plenty to engage with, ensuring that ITV remains a key destination for entertainment this week





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ITV Soap Operas Emmerdale Coronation Street Schedule Changes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Altra’s Reyna Alishio on Creating Real Paths for Women — At Every Level: Women Who RockReyna Alishio, head of global marketing at Altra, said women's empowerment starts at the entry level, and men must play a key role, too.

Read more »

Dallas World Cup road closures: Full list of street closures and traffic timesCheck the full schedule of World Cup road closures and peak traffic times in downtown Dallas, Fair Park, and Arlington to plan your daily commute.

Read more »

Lionel Messi Gets Special-Edition Stanley Cup Release Ahead of the World CupMessi is set to make his sixth World Cup apperance, and he partnered with Stanley Cup to celebrate.

Read more »

Women leaders at SEPTA prepare transit system for World Cup crowdsMuch of the focus has been on the expected surge in riders and how to move them efficiently through the system.

Read more »