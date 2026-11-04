A major power cut at ITV's Covent Garden studio caused chaos on Wednesday morning, pulling Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women off air while Cat Deeley faced a hair dye crisis.

ITV faced significant operational chaos on Wednesday morning when a widespread power outage disrupted its primary London broadcasting facilities. The electrical failure at the Covent Garden studio forced the immediate suspension of several major daytime programs, including Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women. The incident occurred during the peak morning viewing window, leaving audiences without their usual scheduled content and requiring extensive schedule adjustments across the channel.

Cat Deeley Faces Hair Styling Crisis

The most visible incident occurred in the makeup department where presenter Cat Deeley was undergoing a hair coloring procedure at the time the electricity failed. The sudden loss of power also triggered a water outage, which presented an immediate problem for her hairstylist Chad Maxwell. In order to rinse the hair dye from Deeley's hair without running water, the stylist was forced to manually pour an 18.9 liter water bottle over her head.

Also read ITV Power Outage Disrupts Lorraine and This Morning Broadcasts

Deeley reacted to the unusual situation with humor, telling her stylist, 'I've just been waterboarded,' and noting the irony of the power and water outage. Her hairstylist joked about the experience, asking her to leave a good review, while Deeley quipped about leaving a tip. The duo eventually completed the styling process, with Maxwell posting on social media that they had survived the adversity and would try again later.

Broadcast Schedule Disrupted Across Channel

The technical failure had a cascading effect on the entire ITV daytime lineup, forcing the network to declare a 'show must go on' scenario despite the lack of basic utilities. Lorraine Kelly, the host of the flagship show, addressed the situation directly on Instagram as she traveled to the studio. She informed her followers that there had been a 'little bit of a hoo-ha' at the Covent Garden location, confirming that her program would not air as scheduled.

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Kelly, who was set to interview Sharleen Spiteri from Texas, indicated that the appearance would be rescheduled. She suggested that other programs might return around 11 o'clock, but the disruption proved more extensive than initially anticipated. The network later issued a statement acknowledging the power cut in the wider area and confirming the inability to broadcast live, with plans to restore normal schedules as soon as possible.

Good Morning Britain Extends Coverage

Good Morning Britain remained on the air to manage the situation, with hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls providing updates to viewers. They announced that their program would be extended by half an hour to cover the slot usually occupied by Lorraine. The broadcast ran from its standard start until 10:00 AM, filling the void left by the off-air programs and keeping the channel operational for a longer period than usual.

When the scheduled time for This Morning arrived, the program did not return as expected. Instead of the live show, the channel played a selection of memorable moments from previous episodes. Ed Balls acknowledged the unusual programming choice, noting that viewers would not get their usual update from That Morning because the show itself was unavailable. This decision highlighted the extent of the technical difficulties facing the network.

Technical Glitches and Public Reaction

Good Morning Britain itself was not immune to the technical issues, as the program experienced disruptions during an advertising break. Viewers saw the ITV logo displayed on screen rather than the usual commercial content. Susanna Reid issued an apology to those affected by the technical glitches during the break, adding to the list of errors caused by the morning's chaos.

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Social media platforms saw a surge in commentary as viewers reacted to the extensive disruptions. Many users on X, formerly Twitter, expressed confusion and amusement at the series of failures. Comments included observations that ITV was 'all over the place' and that multiple shows were simultaneously off air. The public reaction underscored the significant impact the power outage had on the network's ability to deliver its standard programming lineup.