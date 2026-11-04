ITV Power Outage Disrupts Lorraine and This Morning Broadcasts

A major power cut at ITV's Covent Garden studio caused significant scheduling disruptions, forcing the cancellation of Lorraine and delaying This Morning to 11am on Wednesday morning.

ITV faced significant broadcasting disruptions on Wednesday morning following a substantial power outage at its primary production facilities. The technical failure forced the immediate off-air cancellation of the flagship daytime program Lorraine and triggered a delayed start for the subsequent hit show This Morning. Viewers tuning into the morning schedule were met with unexpected programming changes as the network scrambled to manage the crisis.

Broadcast Interruptions and On-Air Announcements

Hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls addressed the situation directly during their segment on Good Morning Britain. They confirmed that Lorraine would not air for its usual 9:30 am slot due to a power cut at ITV's Covent Garden studio. The hosts explained that This Morning would also face a delayed start time, with the program expected to return to screens at 11am. To fill the resulting gap in the schedule, Good Morning Britain was extended by thirty minutes, running from 9:30 am to 10 am to cover Lorraine Kelly's usual broadcasting window.

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Lorraine Kelly's Studio Update and Guest Rescheduling

Lorraine Kelly, 66, shared her perspective on the situation via Instagram while commuting to the studio. She informed her followers that her show would not broadcast due to a 'little bit of a hoo-ha' involving a power outage. Kelly stated that viewers could still watch Good Morning Britain and that technicians were working to resolve the issue by approximately 11 o'clock. She expressed disappointment that her planned interview with Sharleen Spiteri from the band Texas would need to be rescheduled. Kelly reassured her audience that these technical difficulties happen and that she would see them the following day.

Good Morning Britain Covers the Gap Until 11am

Good Morning Britain remained on air until 10 am, providing continuous coverage while the outage persisted. After the standard broadcast time ended, the network aired best-of clips from This Morning to keep viewers engaged. Ed Balls noted the unusual nature of the situation, observing that Good Morning Britain normally receives updates from This Morning rather than the other way around. The team had to improvise the morning's structure to accommodate the sudden loss of two major programs.

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Technical Failures Impact Daytime Scheduling

The outage at the Covent Garden complex highlights the vulnerability of centralized broadcasting infrastructure to power disruptions. ITV has historically relied on this specific location for its core daytime programming operations. The incident demonstrates how a single point of failure can cascade into multiple program cancellations across a major network's schedule. Fans of both Lorraine and This Morning were left without their regular morning content during the peak viewing hours.

Resolution Timeline and Viewer Expectations

The situation was expected to be resolved by 11 am, allowing This Morning to proceed with a slightly later start time. Susanna Reid and Ed Balls had managed the transition from Good Morning Britain smoothly despite the chaos behind the scenes. The network prioritized keeping Good Morning Britain on air to minimize viewer confusion during the transition period. The incident has prompted discussions about redundancy measures for critical broadcasting infrastructure at ITV.