ITV and Talkback Thames aim to launch a new American version of The X Factor featuring Gen Z judges to fix primetime failures and find next-gen stars.

ITV is preparing to bring The X Factor back to American shores in a major push to revitalize its global entertainment footprint. The British network is collaborating with production partner Talkback Thames to create a new iteration of the hit talent show format.

The project specifically targets a younger demographic by casting judges from the Gen Z generation. This strategic shift aims to modernize a brand that originally gained massive popularity in the 2000s through its discovery of global superstars.

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The Origin and History of The X Factor

Simon Cowell established the series as the successor to Pop Idol, creating a format that launched the careers of One Direction, Harry Styles, Olly Murs, Little Mix, and Leona Lewis. Cowell rose to fame as a judge on various talent competitions, often portrayed as the strict antagonist on screen.

The original run of the show in the United Kingdom became a cultural phenomenon. It helped define the reality television era by blending celebrity judging panels with amateur performances from everyday people. The format proved highly adaptable to different international markets.

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ITV's Strategic Pivot to Gen Z Judges

ITV and Talkback Thames are restructuring the judging panel to include personalities who appeal to a younger audience. The network intends to reshape the format for Gen Z viewers who have different media consumption habits than previous generations.

Network executives view this change as necessary to keep the franchise relevant. The goal is to attract fresh talent and modern viewers who may have lost interest in the older, established iterations of the competition.

Recent Primetime Failures Drive the Move

The decision follows a string of unsuccessful primetime television launches by ITV. Recent failures include The Neighbourhood and The Fortune Hotel, which did not achieve the desired ratings or audience engagement levels.

These disappointments have pressured the network to seek reliable solutions. Executives believe that a proven formula, despite some critics viewing it as outdated, offers a safer path to rediscovering television success.

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What Comes Next for the Revival

ITV is currently scouting for future global music stars for the American reboot. The production team is looking to identify the next wave of household names in the music industry.

Stakeholders expect the network to finalize casting choices and production details in the coming months. The revival aims to replicate the earlier success of the franchise while adapting to the current entertainment landscape.