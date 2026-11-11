ITV plans major content cuts amid falling ad revenue

ITV will slash £25m from its content budget and shift to more repeats as advertising falls 8%. The move follows plans to sell its media arm to Sky for £1.6bn. The change will affect new shows while flagship programmes stay on air.

ITV announced plans to cut £25million from its content budget this Christmas, opting for more repeats to offset a sharp decline in advertising revenue. The broadcaster said it will save £30million over the final three months of the year, with about £25million coming from content savings and the remaining £5million from other cost cuts.

Content strategy shift

The decision means new, smaller programmes are likely to be delayed or placed on hold, while established shows such as I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and the long‑running soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale will continue as scheduled. ITV will also keep its rugby coverage on air. Instead of launching fresh series this season, the network will rely on repeats of daytime quiz shows to fill the gaps.

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Stakeholders voice the impact

Dame Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV, said the broadcaster was taking 'decisive action' after seeing advertising revenues fall 8% in the third quarter. She warned that ad revenue in the fourth quarter could drop as much as 10%, prompting the cost‑cutting measures. Analysts including Duncan Ferris of Freetrade highlighted that advertisers are moving budgets to digital platforms, leaving linear television under pressure.

The announcement follows ITV's agreement to sell its media and entertainment division to Sky for £1.6 billion. Lisa Nandy, the Culture Secretary, intervened last week to order investigations by Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority. McCall described Nandy's involvement as an expected milestone in the regulatory review process and reiterated the expectation that the sale will close in the second half of 2027.

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Financial outlook and next steps

In its nine‑month report to the end of September, ITV said group‑wide revenues fell 1% to £2.76 billion, with media and entertainment down 1% to £1.43 billion and ITV Studios also down 1% to £1.33 billion. Shares in the company fell nearly 4% in afternoon trading. McCall noted that demand for advertising in the second half of the year has weakened due to macroeconomic uncertainty and the rise of digital advertising on global streaming platforms.

As part of the cost‑saving programme, ITV plans to align investment with advertiser demand by delivering temporary content and discretionary non‑content cost savings in the fourth quarter. The broadcaster also said it would focus on its Studios arm, which produced five of the UK's top ten most‑watched dramas of the summer, including The Gentleman for Netflix and the latest series of Ludwig and Vigil for the BBC.

Industry experts such as Dan Coatsworth of AJ Bell have warned that ITV's sale of its media and entertainment arm cannot come soon enough. They argue that the decline in sales across both broadcasting and studios creates an environment where the company can no longer sustain its current operations without adjusting its strategy and divesting from the weak TV ad market.