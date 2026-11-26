ITV faces potential cancellation or delay of The Voice UK until 2028 after Sir Tom Jones departure sparks backlash and on-set tension among judges.

ITV is reportedly evaluating the future of its long-running music competition series The Voice UK, with insiders suggesting the network may axe the program entirely or delay production of the upcoming sixteenth series until 2028. This uncertainty stems from the sudden departure of veteran judge Sir Tom Jones after thirteen years on the panel, which has triggered significant audience backlash and internal turmoil at the broadcaster.

Production Delays and Strategic Reviews

The core mechanism behind this potential delay involves ITV management reassessing the show's performance metrics following a rocky period. While filming for the fifteenth series was initially scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027, executives are now holding discussions to push the start date forward to 2028. This pause allows the network to absorb the fallout from recent controversies and evaluate how the current lineup performs with the public before committing further resources.

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A source familiar with the production stated that despite its status as one of ITV's major hits, the program's cultural impact has diminished in recent months. The executives were caught off guard by the intensity of the negative reaction to Sir Tom Jones leaving, prompting a desire to take stock of the situation. The network intends to wait and see the viewership results of the fifteenth series before making any final decisions regarding the long-term viability of the franchise.

On-Set Tension and Judge Dynamics

The removal of Sir Tom Jones has created a highly uncomfortable atmosphere among the coaching panel, particularly affecting the relationship between Will.i.am and the new additions. Fellow coach Will.i.am is reportedly furious with producers over the handling of the departure and is vocalizing his displeasure behind the scenes. This tension has replaced the usual celebratory welcome drinks typically held at five-star hotels, creating an awkward environment for the new team.

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Cheryl, who is making a major television comeback as a judge, finds herself in a difficult position. Despite being welcomed as a fresh face, sources claim the production is making her the fall guy for taking Sir Tom Jones' seat. Her relationship with Will.i.am adds to the complexity, as she has also looked up to fellow judge Kelly Rowland throughout her career. The show has attempted to soften the blow by highlighting Cheryl as an amazing addition who could potentially be the reason the show remains on air.

Controversial Exit and Host Changes

The circumstances surrounding Sir Tom Jones' exit have been a source of significant public contention and confusion. In a statement posted on Instagram, the legendary singer insisted that he did not want to leave the show and loved the audience. He claimed that ITV fired him due to financial difficulties with insurance and that they wanted to refresh the show with a new coaching line-up that did not include a chair for him.

Meanwhile, the hosting lineup for the show is undergoing its own transition. Stacey Solomon and Alesha Dixon are set to replace Emma Willis, who has left to take on the role of presenter for Strictly Come Dancing. A show spokesperson confirmed that production for the fifteenth series is currently underway, though they stated it is too early to confirm any specific plans for the sixteenth series amidst these ongoing changes.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

The potential delay to 2028 or possible cancellation represents a significant shift for ITV's entertainment strategy. The network has previously thanked Sir Tom Jones for his years of service, acknowledging the joy and unforgettable moments he provided to audiences and singers alike. However, the current instability suggests that the brand may need a more substantial rebranding effort than initially planned.

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As the fifteenth series continues to broadcast, all eyes will be on the chemistry between the new judges and the revised hosting duo. The decision to potentially delay the next season until 2028 indicates that ITV recognizes the deep association viewers have with the original lineup. Until the network makes an official announcement, the future of The Voice UK remains in a state of suspended animation, with the network prioritizing stability over immediate production cycles.