Coronation Street star Jacob Roberts faces an ITV probe for alleged misogynistic abuse at a Manchester bar. Police attended the incident as the soap star's reputation comes under scrutiny.

ITV has launched a formal investigation into Jacob Roberts, the actor known for his role as Kit Green on Coronation Street, following allegations of abusive behavior during a night out in Manchester earlier this month. The broadcaster confirmed that executives are speaking to the 36-year-old performer regarding the incident, which was captured on video and obtained by The Sun.

The Incident and Police Response

The footage obtained by the publication shows Roberts shouting misogynistic insults at a mixed group of men and women in a Manchester establishment. In the video, the actor appears to be forcing his way into a bar while directing language described as offensive toward staff and patrons.

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Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of a disturbance. While the force attended the bust-up, the specific charges or outcomes of the police involvement have not been detailed in the initial reports, though the incident was severe enough to warrant official intervention.

Staff Accounts and Celebrity Status

A doorman who interacted with police provided a statement to The Sun, condemning Roberts' conduct as unacceptable. The security worker noted that the actor allegedly boasted about his celebrity status during the confrontation, asking staff members if they knew who he was.

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The doorman emphasized that Roberts did not physically strike anyone but used significant profanity. He stated that while he believed the actor was abusing his position of fame, the decision for further action rested with the authorities and the broadcaster.

ITV Statement and Representation

An ITV spokesperson addressed the growing concern by confirming the network's stance on the matter. The statement read: We are investigating this matter and will be speaking to Jacob Roberts. This indicates a structured internal review process is underway to determine appropriate consequences.

The Daily Mail has approached Roberts' representatives for an official comment regarding the allegations. As of now, the actor has not issued a public statement addressing the specific events or the ongoing probe.

Context: Cancer Storyline and Advocacy

This controversy arises during a significant narrative arc for Coronation Street, where Kit Green was diagnosed with stage three male breast cancer. Roberts underwent striking physical changes for the role, including shaving his head, to authentically portray the effects of treatment.

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Roberts shared on BBC Breakfast in September that he initially was unaware men could be diagnosed with breast cancer. He conducted extensive research alongside the production team to ensure accuracy, noting that male breast cancer accounts for less than one percent of all UK cases.

The storyline has been developed in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support and Breast Cancer Now. Roberts described his decision to shave his head as a personal choice to highlight the emotional and physical impact of the disease, stating he wanted to tell the story correctly despite his initial nervousness.

Public Health Context and Statistics

The rare nature of male breast cancer is a key educational point of the storyline. Approximately 370 men are diagnosed with the disease each year in the UK. In the United States, one in every one hundred breast cancer diagnoses occurs in men.

The cancer typically develops in the small amount of breast tissue men have behind their nipples. While it usually affects men over the age of sixty, it can occasionally impact younger individuals, making the accurate representation on Coronation Street a vital public health communication tool.