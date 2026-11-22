ITV confirms a formal investigation into Coronation Street actor Jacob Roberts following a viral video showing him hurling abuse at staff in Manchester.

ITV has confirmed that it is conducting a formal investigation into Jacob Roberts, the 36-year-old actor best known for his role as police officer Kit Green in the long-running soap opera Coronation Street. The broadcaster launched the inquiry after a video surfaced showing the actor shouting misogynistic insults at bar staff and patrons during a night out in Manchester earlier this month.

The probe was triggered by footage obtained by The Sun, which depicts Roberts forcing his way into a venue while swearing at people. The video captures the actor shouting phrases such as 'you f****** virgin c***' and telling a woman who tried to intervene to 's**g, f**k off'. ITV executives are currently speaking with Roberts regarding his conduct as part of the ongoing formal investigation.

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Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers attended the scene following reports of a disturbance. One doorman present at the bar told the publication that Roberts claimed celebrity status by asking 'Do you know who I am?'. The staff member admitted that Roberts was swearing but denied that any physical assault had occurred during the altercation.

Witnesses at the scene expressed strong disapproval of the actor's actions. One doorman stated that the behavior was unacceptable and suggested that Roberts should be sacked for abusing his position. The staff member emphasized that Roberts was 'no better than anyone else' and had abused his status as a famous television personality.

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The incident stands in stark contrast to Roberts' recent public work and professional image. Earlier this year, the actor promoted his role in a serious medical storyline involving male breast cancer. He appeared on BBC Breakfast alongside James Richards, founder of the Moobs charity, to discuss the rarity of the disease and his own research into symptoms and treatments.

Roberts voluntarily shaved his head to accurately depict the physical effects of cancer treatment for his character, despite the show not requiring it. He shared on the Radio Times that he made the decision himself to ensure the story was told correctly. He noted that he was initially unaware men could be diagnosed with the disease and conducted extensive research to prepare for the filming of these moving scenes.

Coronation Street partnered with Macmillan Cancer Support and Breast Cancer Now to ensure the storyline accurately portrayed male breast cancer. Although the condition accounts for less than one percent of UK cases, with approximately 370 men diagnosed annually, the narrative aimed to raise significant awareness. Roberts noted that he did his own research to get as much insight as possible for the role.

While The Daily Mail approached Roberts' representatives for comment, no statement was immediately provided regarding the new investigation. The formal probe by ITV marks a significant professional development for the actor, shifting the focus from his charitable medical advocacy to the scrutiny of his personal conduct in public spaces.