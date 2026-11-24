ITV producers spoke with Mariella Frostrup after she called AJ Odudu aggressive, sparking a race row and accusations of microaggression on I'm A Celebrity.

ITV producers intervened in a controversy on I'm A Celebrity, Jungle Camp following a heated exchange between broadcaster Mariella Frostrup and presenter AJ Odudu. The 64-year-old Frostrup used the words aggressive and dramatic to describe Odudu's behavior in the kitchen, a description that sparked immediate backlash from viewers and fellow campmates. Some audience members characterized the language as a microaggression that perpetuates racial stereotypes against Black women.

The Kitchen Clash and Producer Intervention

The incident occurred during a Sunday night episode of the popular reality television series. Frostrup and Odudu, who is 38 years old, attempted to discuss differences regarding cooking duties in the communal kitchen. The conversation quickly escalated, with Frostrup accusing Odudu of acting aggressively and dramatically. Odudu later took to the Bush Telegraph to explain her perspective, stating that being labeled aggressive is a triggering word for her, particularly given the racial connotations attached to such descriptions.

Also read I'm A Celeb viewers demand ITV warn Mariella Frostrup after racist microaggression against AJ Odudu

Model Leomie Anderson further explained the gravity of the terminology to fellow campmate Joanna Page. Anderson noted that Black women are frequently painted as aggressive when they are simply expressing themselves, arguing that the term was inappropriate in this context. Reports indicate that the fallout was serious enough for ITV bosses to step in yesterday. Producers held a private conversation with Frostrup regarding her use of what were described as offensive, outdated, and inappropriate terminology.

Divided Public Opinion and Personal History

Before this specific racial controversy emerged, viewer opinions on Frostrup's conduct were already divided. In the initial days of the show, many observers described her as bossy and controlling. She was often seen taking over cooking tasks, issuing instructions, and talking over other campmates. These labels are frequently applied to older women who speak their minds directly. Conversely, other viewers defended her actions, suggesting she was simply behaving like a capable middle-aged woman who volunteers to take charge and get things done efficiently.

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As the social media backlash against Frostrup intensified, close friends and sources provided context for her behavior. A source described the experience as hard to watch, noting the emotional difficulty Frostrup faces due to being away from her loved ones with no contact. Frostrup and her family had previously decided the show was not the right time for them for personal and professional reasons. However, this year circumstances aligned, prompting her to step out of her comfort zone.

Advocacy for Women Over Fifty

Frostrup has stated that one of her primary motivations for entering the jungle is to demonstrate that women over 50 can tackle difficult challenges. She aims to show that age does not define a person's capabilities or limit their potential for risk-taking. Sources emphasize that she wants to inspire other women over 50 to pursue their goals with determination. Friends also highlighted that Frostrup is a strong, intelligent, and honest woman who does not perform for the camera. She is known for saying exactly what she thinks, which makes her trustworthy, even if it means she does not always get it right.

Support for AJ Odudu and Duty of Care

Outside the camp, prominent figures rallied in support of AJ Odudu. Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse and comedian Judi Love were among the celebrities who rushed to defend her. Mabuse posted on Instagram about the cumulative emotional toll of microaggressions, noting that many people will never fully understand the weight of such experiences. She described the exhaustion that comes from not only experiencing these incidents but also constantly having to explain why they hurt.

An ITV spokesperson addressed the situation by emphasizing their commitment to contestant welfare. The production team monitors everyone in Camp 2 for 24 hours a day to ensure adherence to behavioral standards. The spokesperson stated that if anyone oversteps the line by using inappropriate language or displaying unacceptable behavior, the production takes steps to intervene immediately. They affirmed that the duty of care for contestants is of the utmost importance and that measures are in place to support celebrities before, during, and after filming. Frostrup now faces a Bushtucker Trial involving a snake as she continues her journey in the jungle.