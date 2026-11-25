ITV is facing criticism for race-related controversies involving AJ Odudu on I'm A Celebrity and Rochelle Rackham on Big Brother, sparking viewer outrage.

ITV is facing intensified public scrutiny and accusations of allowing casual racism to air on its flagship reality television programs following a racial dispute on I'm A Celebrity involving presenter AJ Odudu and journalist Mariella Frostrup.

The broadcaster is under fire as controversies surrounding Black female presenters and contestants erupted in separate shows within a short timeframe, igniting a broader debate regarding representation, editing practices, and the handling of racial dynamics in British media.

Also read ITV Intervenes in I'm A Celebrity Race Row Between Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu

Journalist Mariella Frostrup, 64, recently accused campmate AJ Odudu, 38, of behaving aggressively during a dispute over cooking duties on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. The confrontation left both women in tears and sparked immediate accusations from viewers that Frostrup had committed a micro-aggression against Odudu.

Micro-aggressions are defined as subtle, often unintentional comments or actions that express prejudice toward a marginalized group, such as a racial minority. While some defense arguments suggest that Frostrup had similar non-racial exchanges with other contestants like Joanna Page, critics argue the specific labeling of Odudu as aggressive is part of a harmful pattern.

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Viewers on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, have drawn direct parallels between the I'm A Celebrity fallout and recent events on Big Brother. One viewer stated that ITV appears to allow casual racism to air without concern for Black audiences, while another noted the discomfort of seeing Odudu, who hosts Big Brother, face similar treatment she recently witnessed between other Black contestants.

The current series of Big Brother has already been labeled one of the most controversial in the show's history, generating a record number of complaints to the communications regulator Ofcom. A central incident involved winner Rochelle Rackham clashing with Black housemates Johanne Cade and Pauline Adeyemo over discussions regarding racial experiences.

The conflict began when Pauline and Johanne discussed how racism manifests differently in the United States versus the United Kingdom. They noted that racism appears more overt in the US, whereas it often presents as micro-aggressions in the UK. This conversation set the stage for a misunderstanding that escalated significantly within the house.

Johanne referenced a previous dispute where she complained about being served undercooked chicken by Rochelle. Johanne questioned whether the situation would have escalated if a white housemate, such as Rhianna Collins, had made the complaint instead. She used this to illustrate her point about micro-aggressions, asking if behavior would change if the person heating food looked different.

Rochelle Rackham overheard the conversation but incorrectly relayed the information to other housemates. She claimed that Pauline and Johanne had labeled her and Rhianna as micro-aggressive, asking the group if they had been racist in any way. This miscommunication caused Rhianna to break down in tears, believing she had been accused of racism.

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The confusion triggered a heated argument between Rochelle and Johanne. Johanne branded Rochelle as stupid, dumb, and a troublemaker, prompting Rochelle to scream, F*** off! F*** off! before Big Brother intervened. The production team called Johanne to the Diary Room and issued a formal warning for her language during the outburst.

Audience backlash was immediate and severe. Many viewers were furious that Rochelle did not receive a similar warning despite initiating the confrontation based on false information. They demanded that Big Brother broadcast Johanne's original conversation with Pauline to correct the record and help the housemates understand the context of the micro-aggression debate.

The convergence of these two high-profile reality shows has led to intense criticism of ITV's editorial choices and handling of race issues. Social media users have accused the network of editing content to create drama and fuel anti-woke narratives rather than addressing underlying tensions fairly.

Observers point out that the term aggressive is frequently and unfairly applied to Black women in these contexts. One viewer remarked that while other arguments were treated as standard fights, Black women attempting to make points were labeled aggressive. This perception has been compounded by the fact that AJ Odudu recently hosted Big Brother, where she witnessed these dynamics firsthand.

The ongoing discourse highlights the pressure on UK broadcasters to navigate complex social issues responsibly. With viewers increasingly vocal about representation and the impact of edited footage, ITV faces a critical moment in maintaining trust with its diverse audience base.