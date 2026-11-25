ITV faces viewer backlash over race rows in Big Brother and I'm A Celebrity, with critics citing microaggressions against black women and demands for Ofcom action.

ITV is currently facing intense scrutiny and viewer backlash following two separate race-related controversies involving its top-rated reality television programming. The broadcaster is under fire for its handling of interactions between black female contestants on both Big Brother and I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!, which have sparked accusations of systemic bias and casual racism within its editorial decisions.

Controversy on I'm A Celebrity With AJ Odudu

On Sunday, the reality series I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! generated significant headlines after contestant AJ Odudu clashed with journalist Mariella Frostrup. Mariella Frostrup, aged 64, accused AJ Odudu, aged 38, of behaving in an aggressive and dramatic manner during a dispute concerning cooking duties in the jungle camp. The interaction became highly emotional, leaving both women in tears and drawing immediate criticism from viewers who interpreted the language used as a microaggression.

Also read 'I'm A Celebrity's AJ Odudu Gets Support From 'BBUK' Co-Host Will Best & More Stars Amid Microaggressions On ITV Reality Series

Microaggressions are defined as subtle, often unintentional comments or actions that express prejudice toward marginalized groups, such as racial minorities. While some viewers defended Mariella Frostrup by noting that she had similar heated exchanges with other contestants, including Joanna Page, and argued that the incident was not race-related, others highlighted the disparity in how black women are portrayed during conflicts. Critics pointed out that the term aggressive is frequently weaponized against black women in a way that it is not applied to white counterparts.

Big Brother Microaggression Incident Explained

The current row on I'm A Celebrity has drawn direct comparisons to the latest series of Big Brother, which is also hosted by AJ Odudu. That series was marked by record-breaking controversy, resulting in a significant number of complaints to the broadcasting regulator Ofcom. One of the most explosive moments involved winner Rochelle Rackham clashing with black housemates Johanne Cade and Pauline Adeyemo over discussions regarding racism and microaggressions.

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Prior to the main altercation, housemate Pauline Adeyemo was discussing with American influencer Johanne Cade how racism manifests differently in the United States compared to the United Kingdom. Pauline stated that while racism appears more overt in the US, it often presents as microaggressions in the UK. Johanne Cade referenced a previous conflict she had had with Rochelle Rackham regarding undercooked chicken, questioning whether the situation would have escalated if a white housemate, such as Rhianna Collins, had been the one complaining.

Breakdown of Communications and Viewer Outcry

Rochelle Rackham overheard this private conversation but misinterpreted and misreported it to the other housemates. She claimed that Pauline and Johanne had labeled her and Rhianna as microaggressive, asking the group if she and Rhianna had been racist in any way. This misinformation caused Rhianna Collins to break down in tears, believing she had been accused of racism, which ignited a fresh and fiery argument between Rochelle and Johanne.

During the ensuing conflict, Johanne Cade called Rochelle Rackham stupid, dumb, and a trouble maker, while Rochelle responded with strong language, telling Johanne to get lost. Big Brother production intervened by calling Johanne to the diary room and issuing a formal warning. However, viewers were furious that Rochelle received no such warning for her role in escalating the situation through false accusations. Many argued that the private conversation between Johanne and Pauline should have been broadcast to the house to clarify the context.

Ofcom Complaints and Accusations of Bias

Following the episode, Big Brother received 493 complaints from Ofcom, reflecting the severity of viewer dissatisfaction. On social media platforms like X, formerly Twitter, audiences have accused ITV of allowing casual racism to be broadcast without adequate concern for black viewers. One viewer stated that racism is a business for the network, suggesting that dramatic conflict sells and is therefore prioritized over fair representation.

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Other comments highlighted the pattern of editing that seems to fuel anti-woke narratives and disproportionately frame black women as aggressive. Viewers noted that AJ Odudu appears to be experiencing a microaggression on I'm A Celebrity shortly after hosting a show where two black women were accused of similar behavior. The consensus among critics is that the network is failing to protect black female participants from harmful stereotypes and biased editorial framing.