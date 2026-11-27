Viewers criticize ITV for using AI-generated art in I'm A Celebrity challenges, citing efficiency over creativity, while Mariella Frostrup wins trial amid controversy.

Fans of the popular survival show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! have publicly accused broadcaster ITV of relying on low-effort artificial intelligence to create challenge artwork. The controversy emerged after viewers identified that the visual designs used for recent trials were not hand-drawn by human artists but generated by automated tools. Critics described the output as 'AI slop' and argued that the network should have commissioned professional illustrators to maintain production quality.

Artwork In Rotten Rovers Trial Generated By AI

During the broadcast on Wednesday night, models Leomie Anderson and Leigh Francis visited the set piece known as The Rotten Rovers. The trial was inspired by the fictional public house from the long-running soap opera Coronation Street. However, astute viewers noticed that the artwork surrounding the set bore the distinct hallmarks of artificial intelligence generation rather than traditional artistic craftsmanship. This specific instance has intensified existing frustrations regarding the show's creative direction.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Backlash Over Influencer Events at No 10

On the social media platform X, multiple users expressed their disappointment with the network's current practices. One viewer wrote that the consistent and blatant use of AI on the show over the last couple of years is really unfortunate to see. Another comment urged the channel to hire actual artists instead of utilizing automated generation tools for visual elements. These complaints highlight a growing disconnect between the production team and the audience regarding creative integrity.

ITV Executive Defends AI Efficiency For Casting

ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall addressed the broader use of technology in programming while discussing the company's half-year results. She stated that the corporation will use AI in any way they can to make what they do more efficient. As a prime example, she cited their Studios division, where they are using a tool that serves as a smart editing assistance feature focused on speed and quality. The executive noted that this specific technology was applied to the casting process for the rival show Love Island earlier this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dame Carolyn added that her team rated the AI casting assistance tool an eight out of ten for its performance. An ITV spokesperson further clarified for The Daily Mail that AI was not directly used to make final casting decisions. Instead, the technology was employed to edit hundreds of hours of footage into highlight reels for the production team to review. This distinction aims to separate administrative efficiency from creative or personnel judgments.

Mariella Frostrup Wins Trial Amid Camp Drama

Amidst the external criticism of the show's visuals, Tuesday night's episode saw journalist Mariella Frostrup finally experience a victory. She conquered the Park of Peril challenge and won 12 stars for her camp. The broadcaster emerged from the trial covered in slime but beaming with delight, punching the air as she celebrated her success. She admitted to hosts Ant and Dec that she was feeling triumphant before returning to camp to share the news with her fellow contestants.

Her celebration stood in stark contrast to earlier emotional moments in the episode. Just hours before the trial, Mariella was seen breaking down in tears after the public voted for her to redo the challenge. This penalty followed significant backlash regarding a heated argument she had with fellow contestant AJ Odudu. During that dispute, Mariella called AJ aggressive, a comment that sparked a wider debate on social media and led to accusations of racism, although some viewers defended the journalist's intent.

Ofcom Investigates Row Between Campmates

The conflict between Mariella and AJ has attracted formal attention from media regulators. Ofcom revealed on Wednesday that it has received 887 complaints regarding the argument that took place during Sunday's episode. The regulator's intervention underscores the severity of the incident in the eyes of the viewing public. Although producers stepped in to speak to both women about their exchange, viewers noted that Mariella still seemed to misunderstand the gravity of the situation during subsequent interactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mariella attempted to clear the air with AJ during Tuesday night's show. However, the reconciliation was short-lived and tense. The conversation ended with Mariella telling her campmate that you don't take an apology well. Later in the same episode, Mariella was once again left feeling deflated after being voted by the public to tackle her fifth BuckTucker Trial instead of another contestant named Wayne. This sequence of events highlights the volatile emotional landscape of the camp as the series progresses.