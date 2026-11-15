ITV Exposes Security Failures at Crowborough Asylum Camp

Undercover footage reveals security lapses at Crowborough training camp in East Sussex, where an Iranian rape suspect roamed free. This report details welfare concerns and the Home Office response.

An undercover investigation by ITV has revealed that Aref Sadeghi, a 36-year-old Iranian national wanted for alleged rape in Germany, moved freely within the Crowborough training camp in East Sussex for two months before his arrest earlier this year.

The documentary film, titled Inside The Asylum Camp, provides shocking insights into the operations of the former army base that now houses up to 540 male migrants while they await decisions on their asylum claims. Staff at the site allegedly allowed Sadeghi, who was using the false alias Ali Sadeghfar, unrestricted access to the local area despite his dangerous status.

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Security Lapses and False Identity

Police finally arrested Sadeghi at the Crowborough training camp after international authorities flagged his presence. The documentary suggests that camp operators had no prior knowledge of the serious allegations against him. However, the footage raises significant questions about the vetting processes and monitoring standards at the facility.

Local residents have expressed intense fear regarding unvetted individuals roaming the area. Crowborough Shield, a protest group, has launched a legal challenge against the Home Office for taking over the former military site. Demonstrations have been frequent, with residents using drones to monitor the movement of camp inhabitants.

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Welfare Check Controversies

An ITV reporter obtained undercover employment with Clearsprings Ready Homes, the company contracted by the Home Office to run the accommodation. The reporter was tasked with performing welfare checks on the migrants. The investigation suggests these checks are often cursory and systematically poor in quality.

Officials are shown completing checks in a matter of seconds, simply asking migrants if their head and body are okay before leaving. In one instance, a migrant was not offered a translator during a welfare session. In another alarming event, a migrant suspected of having tuberculosis escaped medical isolation by jumping through a window.

Legal Status and Extradition

Following his detention, Aref Sadeghi appeared in court to address the extradition request from Germany. He stated via an interpreter that he does not consent to being returned. His legal representative, Euan Macmillan, cited serious mental health concerns, including post-traumatic stress disorder, and threats against his partner in Germany.

Macmillan argued that returning Sadeghi could put his partner in danger, noting that the partner of the alleged victim has made threats to kill her. The case highlights the complex intersection of criminal allegations, asylum status, and mental health support within the UK system.

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Company Response and Political Context

Clearsprings Ready Homes, led by billionaire Graham King, strongly denied the allegations. A company spokesperson told ITV that welfare checks are carried out regularly and meet relevant standards. They rejected claims of sub-standard checks or understaffing, stating there is no safeguarding risk.

The spokesperson clarified that staff conduct fortnightly checks, which exceeds the monthly requirement set by the Home Office. They also confirmed that translation services are available on demand and that single rooms are used for individuals with infectious diseases. The release of the documentary coincides with Housing Secretary Angela Rayner granting planning permission for a similar site near Piddington, Oxfordshire, to house over 1,200 asylum seekers.