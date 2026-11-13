ITV Executive Alison Sharman Supported Russell Brand Before Rape Conviction

ITV controller Alison Sharman promoted Russell Brand during his peak fame, long before his recent jail sentence for rape. New details emerge about internal resistance to his bookings.

Russell Brand faces a ten and a half year prison sentence following his conviction for raping a fan in early 2009. This legal outcome has triggered a broader scrutiny of the media figures and television executives who championed his career during his years as a prominent entertainer.

Executive Support at ITV and BBC

Alison Sharman, the former controller of factual and daytime programming at ITV from 2005, actively promoted the comedian before his current legal troubles. Sources indicate that Brand was lionised within the network under her leadership. Sharman first met Brand in 2006 at the Edinburgh festival, an event she chaired at the time. She subsequently secured him multiple appearances on popular daytime shows including Richard and Judy's Book Club and Loose Women.

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Brand utilized these platforms to share personal anecdotes, including a 2010 admission on Loose Women that he had kissed Meghan Markle when she was working as an extra on the film Get Him To The Greek. Despite the controversy surrounding his recent conviction, Sharman did not respond to requests for comment regarding her past professional associations with Brand.

Internal Resistance and Vile Speech

Internal records reveal significant pushback against Brand's bookings from other senior figures at the broadcaster. One source detailed an incident at ITV's senior management conference in January 2007, where Brand was scheduled to speak. The source stated Brand arrived very late and appeared intoxicated while delivering a speech described as vile regarding women and sex. Many executives present were shocked, with some walking out rather than listen to what they perceived as a foul stream of misogyny.

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Michael Grade was reportedly heard stating he could not believe Brand had been booked for such a prestigious event. Further internal friction occurred when Claudia Rosencrantz, the controller of entertainment, vetoed plans to have Brand host the Brit Awards in 2006. Rosencrantz deemed him utterly gross and repellent. However, after she left the company, Brand was booked to host the 2007 awards under the supervision of entertainment controller Paul Jackson.

Agent Influence and Career Management

John Noel, Brand's agent since his time at MTV, played a central role in managing the entertainer's transition into the mainstream. Noel supervised Brand's rehabilitation for heroin addiction in 2002 and later oversaw a stint in residential treatment for sex addiction. Despite these interventions, Brand's career continued to flourish on television networks that had initially expressed reservations about his public persona. Brand is currently serving his sentence after Judge Joel Bennathan noted that his entourage indulged his dreadful behaviour during the peak of his celebrity.

Harper Beckham Skincare Trademark

In separate developments regarding the Beckham family, teenager Harper Beckham has finalized the name for her upcoming skincare range. Documents filed by Project Seven US Inc with the US Patent and Trademark Office confirm the brand will be called Girl Skin. This is the third name considered for the venture. The initial choice Hiku by Harper was rejected, followed by the rejection of Harlo by Harper due to potential confusion with an existing nutritional supplement company.

Business Strategy and Trademark Expirations

The launch of Girl Skin is targeted for the second half of next year, likely after Harper completes her GCSE exams in May and June. She will turn 16 in July. Victoria Beckham has invested 3 million dollars into the launch, as revealed in accounts filed by H7B Ltd. Meanwhile, Victoria's UK trademark registrations for the names of all four of her children will expire on December 22. Victoria will not seek to extend these trademarks, which naturally run for ten years since their original filing when the children were minors.