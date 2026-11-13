ITV Exec Alison Sharman Defended Russell Brand During Abuse Allegations

ITV executive Alison Sharman promoted Russell Brand to mainstream fame despite internal complaints about his misogynistic behavior prior to his 2023 conviction.

Russell Brand received ten and a half years in prison for rape and sexual assault, but new revelations indicate that ITV executive Alison Sharman actively protected his career. Sharman served as the controller of factual and daytime programming at ITV from 2005 and was a vocal supporter who helped promote Brand to mainstream television audiences.

Alison Sharman Elevated Brand Career

Alison Sharman first met Russell Brand at the Edinburgh festival in 2006, where she also served as chair. She utilized her position to book him for her shows, including Richard and Judy's Book Club and Loose Women, which aired multiple times in the following years. Sources confirm that Brand was lionised by Sharman at ITV, mirroring the protection he received from Lesley Douglas at BBC Radio 2.

Also read Jemima Goldsmith Describes Russell Brand Relationship After Rape Conviction

The partnership allowed Brand to reach a significant daytime audience during a period when his public persona was gaining traction. Images of Alison Sharman and Russell Brand, alongside Brand's agent John Noel, have been removed from the internet this week following his sentencing.

Internal ITV Resistance to Misogyny

Despite Sharman's support, other senior figures at ITV raised serious concerns about Brand's behavior. A source revealed that Brand was booked to address ITV's senior management conference in January 2007. He arrived late and appeared intoxicated before delivering a speech described as vile and misogynistic regarding women.

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Senior executives, including former chairman Michael Grade, expressed disbelief that such a speaker had been booked. Some attendees walked out during the address. Despite this backlash, Brand continued to be booked for television appearances, with internal sources questioning the decision to maintain his platform.

Claudia Rosencrantz Blocked Brit Awards Role

Claudia Rosencrantz, the controller of entertainment at ITV, explicitly opposed Brand's rise to prominence. She vetoed plans to hire him as the host of the Brit Awards in 2006, stating he was utterly gross and repellent. Her intervention temporarily halted his ascent to hosting major awards ceremonies.

Paul Jackson replaced Claudia Rosencrantz as controller of entertainment and allowed Brand to host the Brit Awards in 2007. This decision marked a turning point, cementing Brand's status in mainstream media despite earlier internal objections. Brand's agent John Noel had previously managed his transition from MTV to mainstream success.

Alison Sharman Remains Silent on Brand Controversy

Alison Sharman did not respond to requests for comment regarding her past support for Russell Brand. The revelations highlight a contrast between her public advocacy and the private discomfort felt by other network executives. Her role in promoting Brand occurred while he was facing growing scrutiny for his behavior.

The timing of the information release coincides with the aftermath of Brand's conviction. Judge Joel Bennathan noted that Brand's entourage indulged his behavior during the peak of his celebrity. This legal judgment underscores the severity of the actions that Alison Sharman helped enable on national television.

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ITV Legacy of Brand Appearances

ITV featured Brand repeatedly on Loose Women and other daytime programs during Sharman's tenure. These appearances provided a platform for Brand to express views that later contributed to his criminal conviction. The network's decision to continue booking him despite internal complaints has drawn criticism.

Photos of Alison Sharman, Russell Brand, and John Noel have vanished from online archives. This digital erasure follows the legal proceedings that ended Brand's career. The removal of these images reflects the swift change in public perception of those associated with Brand.

Victoria Beckham Trademark Expirations

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham is allowing trademarks for her children's names to expire. The UK registrations for Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper will run out on December 22. She will not seek to extend these ten-year protections, which were originally filed when all four children were minors.

Harper Beckham has settled on a third name for her skincare range, called Girl Skin. This follows rejections of previous names by the USPTO. The brand is expected to launch in the second half of next year after she completes her GCSEs in May and June.

Victoria Beckham is investing three million dollars into the launch of Harper's skincare business. Documents filed by Project Seven US Inc confirm the name submission. The brand will offer cleanser, toner, moisturizer, and lip balm products to consumers.