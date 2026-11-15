Itv Documentary Reveals Security Gaps At Crowborough Asylum Camp

An ITV undercover investigation exposes security failures at the Crowborough migrant site, where a wanted rape suspect lived freely for two months while welfare checks were described as superficial.

An undercover investigation by Itv has revealed that an Iranian national wanted for rape in Germany lived freely at the Crowborough asylum camp for two months before his arrest. Aref Sadeghi, age thirty-six, used the alias Ali Sadeghfar to enter the facility located in East Sussex. Staff at the site granted him unrestricted access to the local area despite his pending legal issues abroad. This disclosure comes as the documentary Inside The Asylum Camp prepares to broadcast, shining a light on controversial migrant housing practices.

Sadeghi Free To Move During Two Month Period

Aref Sadeghi was finally detained earlier this year at the training camp following a discovery that he was sought for an alleged sexual offense in Germany. The investigation indicates that camp employees allowed him to come and go without restriction during that two month window. There is no suggestion that the company operating the site or its individual staff members were aware of the specific allegations against him at that time. However, the footage raises serious questions about the vetting processes used to admit residents into the former army base.

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The documentary captures secret footage from inside the facility, which serves as accommodation for up to five hundred forty male migrants awaiting asylum decisions. Local residents have expressed fierce opposition to the camp, citing safety concerns regarding unvetted individuals. The protest group Crowborough Shield has initiated a legal challenge against the Home Office over the takeover of the site. Demonstrations have been frequent, with residents using drones to monitor the movements of inhabitants leaving the compound.

Clearsprings Welfare Check Standards Under Scrutiny

An Itv reporter secured employment with Clearsprings Ready Homes to conduct undercover filming of daily operations at the site. Clearsprings operates the accommodation under contract with the Home Office and is led by billionaire Graham King. King is often referred to as the Asylum King due to the substantial revenue his business generates. The company reported a turnover of nearly one point two billion pounds and a post-tax profit of thirty-seven point seven million pounds. His personal fortune is estimated at one billion pounds, making him a prominent figure in the UK immigration sector.

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The undercover footage suggests that welfare checks performed by staff were cursory and lacked thoroughness. Officers were filmed completing assessments in just a few seconds by asking migrants if their head and body were okay. In one instance, a migrant was not offered the option of a translator during a check. The film also highlights alarming safety lapses, including an incident where a migrant suspected of tuberculosis escaped medical isolation by jumping through a window. These events have fueled public debate over the adequacy of oversight in government-contracted housing.

Official Responses And Legal Challenges Emerge

A spokesperson for Clearsprings Ready Homes rejected the allegations regarding sub-standard welfare checks and understaffing. The company stated that welfare officers conduct checks fortnightly, exceeding the monthly requirement set by the Home Office. They confirmed that translation services are available on demand and that single rooms are utilized for individuals with infectious diseases. Despite these defenses, the documentary has intensified scrutiny on the company and the government's asylum management strategies.

Meanwhile, Housing Secretary Angela Rayner recently granted planning permission to convert a former military site near Piddington, Oxfordshire, into accommodation for over one thousand two hundred asylum seekers. This decision has prompted opponents to plan a new legal challenge against the expansion of migrant housing. The release of the documentary coincides with this political controversy, adding pressure on officials to address public concerns.

Aref Sadeghi appeared in court regarding his extradition to Germany, where he faces trial for the alleged rape. He spoke via an interpreter to confirm that he does not consent to being returned to the European nation. His legal representative, Euan Macmillan, argued that Sadeghi suffers from post-traumatic stress and faces threats to his life if returned. The partner of the alleged victim has reportedly threatened to harm him, complicating the legal proceedings. Details of the alleged offense in Germany have not been made public. The case underscores the complex intersection of international law, mental health, and border control policies in the United Kingdom.