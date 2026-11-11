ITV Cutting £30M From Budget Due To Weak Advertising Market

At ITV's Q3 results, the 'Love Island' network revealed it is cutting £30M from its budget due to a weak advertising market.

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The network is therefore finding savings from its Media & Entertainment biz, which houses the ITV network and streamer ITVX, “to align our costs with advertiser demand.

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” ITV said £25M will come from content savings and another £5M from “discretionary non-content savings,” with the total content budget for 2026 now expected to be around £1.2B.'Britain's Got Talent' Producer Urges "Anyone Who Feels They Have Been Subject Of Wrongdoing" To Come Forward Following David Walliams AllegationsITV News & Guardian Closer To Publishing Sexual Misconduct Allegations About British Star After Injunction Appeal Deadline Passed ITV boss Carolyn McCall put the sticky ad market down to “continuing broader macroeconomic uncertainty, increased digital advertising on global streaming platforms and the impact of Less Healthy Food regulations, which came into effect on 1 October 2025.

”The news comes as Comcast-owned Sky pushes on with its £1.6B acquisition of ITV, although as revealed last week the UK Culture Secretarynetwork is bullish that it will make it through the probe unscathed.

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“This is an expected and important milestone in the regulatory review process, and we are pleased that it is moving at pace,” said McCall. “We continue to expect completion in the second half of 2027. ” The news was revealed today in ITV’s Q3 results, which showed total revenue of £2.7B, almost flat with the same figure for the first nine months of 2025.

Within ITV Studios, ITV said revenue, margin and profit are “heavily weighted to Q4,” pointing to a “strong pipeline of deliveries” like Netflix Italy’sfor the BBC, alongside “significant high-margin licensing deals” in the global partnerships division. McCall said the sale of ITV network to Sky will “position ITV Studios as a highly attractive, pure play, global content business.

” As previously guided, ITV Studios’ EBITA margin will be at the lower end of the 13% to 15% range, reflecting the revenue mix in the year, ITV said.

“Despite a more challenging market, we remain on track to deliver good revenue growth in ITV Studios and continued profitable digital revenue growth in Media & Entertainment over the full year,” said McCall. “While the outlook for advertising remains muted, we are firmly focused on self help and mitigating actions, while continuing to execute our strategic priorities to drive performance across both businesses. ”‘Mike Hammer’ Star, Film & Stage Actor, Dies At 85; Career In Photos