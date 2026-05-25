ITV comedy Piglets axed after two series

Controversial ITV comedy Piglets has reportedly been axed after just two series on air, having debuted in 2024. The show was written by Green Wing creator Victoria Pile and starred Mark Heap and Sarah Parish. The programme followed recruits at a fictional police training college. However, the second series failed to impress and the show was subsequently cancelled. The Police Federation released a statement criticizing the show's title, with one calling it "highly offensive".

ITV has reportedly axed its controversial police comedy Piglets after two series. Written by Green Wing creator Victoria Pile , the programme debuted on ITV 2 back in July 2024.

It starred the likes of Mark Heap and Sarah Parish, while the premise followed recruits at a fictional police training college. The show returned for a second outing in January, but will not have a third according to The Sun. A source told the publication: There was great hope for Piglets when it was first released and even though the response to the debut series was mixed, bosses believed it deserved a follow-up.

But unfortunately, the second series didn’t set the world alight — which made it even harder for ITV to give it another chance. Controversial ITV comedy Piglets has reportedly been axed after just two series on air, having debuted in 2024 The Daily Mail has contacted ITV for comment. Upon Piglets’ launch, the Police Federation released a statement criticizing the show’s title.

The word ‘pig’ is a word sometimes used in a derogatory way towards police officers – however according to sources at the time, the show is not satirical or political. Tiffany Lynch, Acting National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: The new ITV show titled ‘Piglets’ is highly offensive to police officers risking their lives to protect the public every day providing an emergency service.

It is a disgusting choice of language to use for the title of a TV programme. I find it incredulous that this has passed through checks and balances at an organisation made up of people who at any time have or may need the support and assistance of the police. Our colleagues are working hard and keeping people safe under relentless negative pressure at the moment, insulting our new in service officers is unhelpful.

The name of this show is also inflammatory against a landscape of rising threats and violence against officers. We should not be put at further risk for viewing numbers, our officers deserve respect not humiliation for the job they are undertaking. It is actually incredibly dangerous to incite more negativity and misinformation against a public sector service that’s already under so much pressure.

The CEO of the Police Federation of England and Wales, Mukund Krishna, added that the group plan to write to Ofcom and ITV regarding their complaints. However, some former officers have taken to social media to blast the Federation’s response to the show and say the series is a comedy. A former officer, with 30 years experience, said on Twitter/X: @PFEW_HQ do get a grip. It’s a comedy.

Focus on issues that really affect your members. One former officer commented: Very good. You have bigger fish to fry than that. Unless and until the governance issues are rectified, your members really don’t need you to focus on anything else.

It’s looking pretty poor from out here. Another ex-police officer said: It’s just a comedy show. I was called far worse. You should be fighting for equality and fighting to rectify the mistakes you made over the pension scheme not getting involved in TV programs.

A show spokesman said: Piglets is a fictional new comedy about a police training academy and the title is not intended to cause any offence, it’s a comedic and endearing play on words to emphasise the innocence and youth of our young trainees. The Daily Mail contacted the Police Federation for comment at the time.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ITV Piglets Police Comedy Victoria Pile Mark Heap Sarah Parish Police Federation Criticism Cancellation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Controversial comments and Oscar win for Timothe Chalamet and Michael B. JordanThe article discusses the unexpected twists and turns in the race for Best Actor at the 98th Academy Awards, focusing on Timothe Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan's involvement, the movie Marty Supreme, and the results of the ceremony.

Read more »

A Controversial Minister Makes Peace With Techies in the Battle for San Francisco’s SoulHow Reverend Cecil Williams set out to heal the tension between wealthy tech workers and their impoverished neighbors.

Read more »

French Authorities Suspend Controversial New EU Border Checks, Causing Backups at Dover and FolkestoneHolidaymakers experienced lengthy delays at Dover and Folkestone ports during bank holiday weekend due to the roll-out of controversial new EU border checks. The delays were exacerbated by the absence of open machines for biometric checks, causing gridlock at Port of Dover.

Read more »

Zara Larsson's Comeback and Controversial NatureZara Larsson, a singer known for her viral hit Midnight Song, has reclaimed her stardom after a decade of trying to prove her worth. She has faced criticism for her feuds with Taylor Swift and Chris Brown, as well as controversy surrounding her comments about abortion.

Read more »