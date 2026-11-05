ITV Cancels X Factor Revival Despite Simon Cowell's Enthusiasm

ITV has officially shelved plans for the X Factor return, citing outdated viewing habits and duty of care concerns, even as Simon Cowell remains eager to reboot the franchise.

ITV has officially cancelled plans to revive the singing competition franchise known as The X Factor, bringing an end to persistent rumors that the Saturday night program was preparing for a major return to television screens. The decision marks a definitive shift for the broadcaster, which previously saw the show attract massive audiences during its initial run, though executives now believe the cultural landscape has changed too drastically for a straightforward reboot.

Viewer Numbers Have Dramatically Declined

The primary driver behind this cancellation is the significant drop in viewership that plagues traditional reality television today. During the show's peak popularity, The X Factor regularly pulled in approximately 19 million viewers for its broadcasts. Current industry insiders note that the era of reality programs commanding tens of millions of viewers for a single episode has long passed, making the financial risk of a high-budget production much harder to justify.

Also read Hanich Panic Meter: Playoff Seeding Starting to Be Factor

Simon Cowell, the former judge and show boss, remains incredibly keen to see the franchise return to screens. Sources close to the production indicate that Cowell is always pitching the idea to network executives. However, ITV leadership has determined that the current timing is simply not right for launching such a high-stakes entertainment product in the modern media environment.

Strategic Shift After Recent Network Failures

ITV management has cited a series of recent programming missteps as a key factor in halting the revival. The broadcaster recently faced significant criticism and poor ratings for its new shows, specifically The Neighbourhood and The Fortune Hotel. These programs were described by industry sources as colossally expensive failures that left the network with a giant gap in its weekend entertainment schedule.

Advertisement

Network executives are currently eager to avoid another financial disaster following the performance of those previous formats. Rather than investing in untested concepts that might flop, the network is evaluating whether a proven IP like The X Factor can still deliver the necessary returns. The consensus among decision-makers is that they cannot afford another costly experiment when reliable viewing figures are essential for weekend slots.

Welfare Concerns and Duty of Care Overhaul

Beyond ratings and financial prudence, internal processes regarding contestant welfare pose a major obstacle to any potential return. Insiders reveal that the duty of care protocols would require a thorough and complete overhaul before the show could ever be revived. The original series was already known as an expensive production to make, and modern audiences expect significantly higher standards of support for participants.

Former contestants have publicly voiced concerns about the psychological impact of appearing on the show. Lucy Spraggan, Jahmene Douglas, and Myles Stephenson recently participated in a discussion with Paul C Brunson on the We Need To Talk Full Circle roundtable episode. These artists reflected on the opportunities, trauma, and lasting impacts of their time on the program, highlighting the need for fundamental changes in how the network treats its artists.

The conversation among former stars underscored the backlash the franchise has received in recent years regarding claims of abuse and bullying within the production environment. While Simon Cowell addressed these criticisms on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, stating that they always try to look after their artists as much as possible, the former contestants argue that the approach requires a complete modernization to address past harms.

Advertisement

Future Plans for a Modernized Franchise

Although the immediate comeback has been cancelled, the concept of a revamped version has not been entirely abandoned. Some insiders suggest that ITV is still interested in giving The X Factor a modern makeover to appeal to a younger, social-media-savvy generation. This hypothetical future iteration would likely feature a younger panel of judges and new faces, with Cowell potentially remaining involved behind the scenes rather than on camera.

The network has shelved the original format after 15 series in 2018, later attempting spin-off variations such as X Factor: Celebrity and X Factor: The Band. However, these iterations did not sustain the original momentum. With the current cancellation confirmed, the network must now focus on filling its weekend entertainment gaps through other means while they assess the long-term viability of reviving one of television's most famous talent competitions.