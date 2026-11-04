ITV Cancels X Factor Comeback Despite Simon Cowell's Enthusiasm

ITV has shelved plans for The X Factor reboot. Simon Cowell wants it back, but executives cite low ratings and duty of care concerns as key barriers.

ITV has officially halted efforts to revive The X Factor, ending speculation that the iconic singing competition would return to Saturday night television. Although the broadcaster had been exploring potential formats, executives determined that current market conditions do not support a fresh iteration of the franchise. This decision contradicts earlier rumors suggesting a high-profile launch was imminent.

Cancellation Confirms Simon Cowell's Desire

Simon Cowell remains deeply committed to bringing the franchise back to screens, yet network leadership has prioritized financial prudence over nostalgia. Cowell is described as incredibly keen on the project, with insiders noting that his team continues to pitch ideas regularly. Despite this persistent interest from the show's creator, the consensus at ITV is that the timing is fundamentally incorrect for a reboot.

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The singing competition originally dominated British television, drawing audiences of up to nineteen million viewers during its peak. It played a pivotal role in launching global superstars such as One Direction, Leona Lewis, and Little Mix. However, the landscape of television consumption has shifted dramatically since the show was last aired. ITV bosses concluded that insufficient time has passed to justify the risk of a modern revival in the current media environment.

Duty of Care Overhaul Remains a Barrier

Former contestants have voiced strong concerns regarding the welfare standards previously associated with the program. Lucy Spraggan, Jahmene Douglas, and Myles Stephenson participated in a roundtable discussion with Paul C Brunson on the We Need To Talk Full Circle episode. They reflected on the lasting trauma and mixed opportunities experienced during their time on the show.

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These former artists highlighted the need for a fundamental overhaul of the duty of care processes before any future return. Recent years have seen significant backlash against the program due to allegations of abuse and bullying within the production environment. Insiders emphasize that the rigorous safety protocols required for a safe modern production would necessitate extensive restructuring and investment.

The original production was already known for being an expensive series to produce. Combining these high production costs with the need for comprehensive welfare reforms presents a significant financial hurdle. ITV must weigh the potential revenue against the substantial costs required to ensure a safe and compliant working environment for participants.

Programming Holes Drive Interest in Formats

ITV faces a significant gap in its entertainment schedule, particularly for weekend slots that traditionally attract higher viewership. The broadcaster is seeking reliable hits to fill this void following the failure of recent acquisitions. Two recent programs, The Neighbourhood and The Fortune Hotel, received poor critical reception and underperformed at the ratings.

These recent failures have made the network cautious about investing in new, unproven formats. The Neighbourhood, in particular, was noted as a colossally expensive project that failed to resonate with audiences. Executives believe that taking a known brand like The X Factor offers a safer alternative to creating another potentially disastrous original format.

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The proposed revamp would aim to capture the younger, social media-savvy generation. Plans discussed by insiders suggest a modern makeover featuring a younger and fresher panel of judges. Simon Cowell would likely transition from a frontline judge role to a behind-the-scenes executive position.

Market Shifts Challenge Traditional Formats

Industry experts note that the era of talent shows routinely drawing tens of millions of viewers has ended. Viewer habits have fragmented across multiple digital platforms, reducing the mass appeal of linear television events. ITV acknowledges that while the brand retains recognition, the automatic audience draw is no longer guaranteed.

Simon Cowell has publicly addressed criticisms regarding artist treatment in recent interviews. On The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, he stated that the production team has always attempted to look after their artists as much as possible. However, former participants argue that structural changes are necessary to address past systemic issues.

The decision to pause the revival reflects a broader industry trend of reassessing legacy formats. ITV must now balance the desire for high-rating weekend content with the realities of modern audience behavior and ethical production standards. The network will likely continue to monitor the market for a more viable opportunity to launch the franchise in the future.