ITV Boss Kevin Lygo Faces Pressure Over Russell Brand and David Walliams Hires

ITV director Kevin Lygo is under scrutiny for his past roles at Channel 4 and ITV while overseeing the careers of Russell Brand and David Walliams amid serious allegations.

ITV director of television Kevin Lygo is facing intense scrutiny and mounting pressure to explain his role in promoting the careers of controversial figures Russell Brand and David Walliams during his tenure at two major British broadcasters.

Industry sources have raised questions about Lygo's awareness of the behaviors exhibited by both entertainers, citing the timing of his executive decisions at Channel 4 and his current leadership position at ITV.

Also read Celebrities who spoke out against David Walliams and Russell Brand

Lygo's Executive Tenure at Channel 4

Kevin Lygo served as the director of television and content at Channel 4, where he held significant authority over programming decisions between 2004 and 2008.

During this period, he oversaw the production and screening of several high-profile shows featuring Russell Brand, including a spin-off series for Big Brother that ran from 2004 to 2007.

Lygo also greenlit The Russell Brand Show, which aired for a single series in 2006, followed by the program Ponderland, which was broadcast for two consecutive series in 2007 and 2008.

Advertisement

These decisions have come under review as Brand was recently found guilty of sexual offenses at Southwark Crown Court, leading to public demands for clarity on Lygo's involvement in Brand's rise to fame.

Responsibilities Regarding David Walliams at ITV

In his current capacity as the director of television at ITV, Kevin Lygo has overseen content that includes major programs featuring David Walliams, who was directly recruited by the network under Lygo's leadership.

Walliams joined Britain's Got Talent as a judge in 2012 and served until 2022, a role managed by Lygo despite the show being produced by Fremantle.

Additionally, Lygo was in charge when ITV launched The Nightly Show in 2017, a chat program hosted by Walliams, further cementing the executive's connection to the entertainer's prime-time television presence.

Recent allegations suggest that Walliams exploited his celebrity status to prey on teenage girls and young women for sex, a claim that Walliams vehemently denies but which has sparked industry-wide reassessments.

Allegations of Knowledge and Workplace Culture

Insiders indicate that the behavior of both Russell Brand and David Walliams was not hidden from senior management, with one source stating that Walliams' actions were an open secret at ITV just as Brand's conduct was known at Channel 4.

Questions are now being directed at Lygo regarding specific complaints, including a grievance filed in 2009 by a female Channel 4 worker alleging a forced massage, which she claims was dismissed by the network.

Advertisement

While Channel 4 has acknowledged that this particular complaint was mishandled, Lygo's spokesman has not directly addressed whether Lygo was personally informed of such incidents during his time as director.

One industry observer noted that although Lygo is not particularly sociable with talent, he prides himself on maintaining a comprehensive awareness of what is happening within the organizations he leads.

Official Responses and Network Statements

When approached by the Daily Mail for comment regarding the growing controversy, Kevin Lygo's representative issued a statement expressing sympathy for those who have spoken out about their experiences.

The spokesperson stated that they are very sorry to hear about the accounts shared by victims, emphasizing the network's concern for those affected by such behaviors.

Regarding the allegations against David Walliams, a spokesperson for Fremantle confirmed that no complaints have ever been made to their company concerning the judge's behavior.

Furthermore, official records reviewed by Lygo's team indicate that no complainants have raised concerns with ITV about David Walliams' conduct while he has been employed by the broadcaster.

Despite these denials, the convergence of Lygo's executive history with the careers of two entertainers facing serious legal and ethical challenges continues to generate significant debate within the media sector.