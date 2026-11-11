ITV and Guardian Move Forward with Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against David Walliams After Appeals Deadline

Following the expiry of the injunction appeal deadline, ITV News and The Guardian are set to publish allegations that BBC's David Walliams sexually abused teenage girls during his time on Britain's Got Talent. A whistleblower, who approached the producer with concerns about her hosting and alleged NDAs, claims her safety was compromised and that industry protection mechanisms are lacking. Walliams faces claims of using his influence to engage with underage girls in dressing rooms and the broader industry's failure to safeguard minors.

ITV News & Guardian Closer To Publishing Sexual Misconduct Allegations About British Star After Injunction Appeal Deadline Passedwriter revealed that she was one of the “whistleblowers” on Walliams, who has been accused of using his fame and power to prey on teenage girls.

Walliams, known forthat a young person working on a TV show approached her with concerns that Walliams allegedly hosted teenagers in his dressing room. Beaumont said she contacted one of the young girls.

Also read David Walliams Revealed as Unnamed Celebrity Alleged to Have Preyed on Teenage Girls for Sex

'Britain's Got Talent' Producer Urges "Anyone Who Feels They Have Been Subject Of Wrongdoing" To Come Forward Following David Walliams Allegations “She was in a really bad way,” Beaumont said. “I was really worried she was going to take her own life because of it. She had put stuff online, and there was evidence that she was in a dressing room.

I offered to pay legal fees to try and get her some protection — and I’m not saying necessarily that what she said was true — but I wanted to help her because it was a world that she was really out of her depth with. ”Beaumont continued: “I believe she had signed an NDA to say — and this is the issue with some of these NDAs — the NDA wasn’t just about she couldn’t talk to the media.

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It was that she couldn’t — I’m nearly crying telling you this — talk to family or friends or a therapist. ” She added: “There’s no proper duty of care. There’s no social services that you deal with, and it’s partly because the industry is very well-managed.

” Turning to her decision to speak out, Beaumont said she doesn’t think she will work in television again because people “lose work” for challenging high-profile individuals and are painted as a “trouble causer. ” She added that people are “very replaceable” in the business and there are “lots of other people who can do your job. ” Beaumont joked that she would become a Pilates teacher.to meet teenagers and pursue sexual contact with them.

One of the teenagers was alleged to be 15 at the time of her interaction with Walliams. Beaumont said she spoke to“I am not a sexual predator… I have not broken the law,” Walliams told ITV News.

“I am devastated that some of the women I met ten to twenty years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me. ” He continued: “Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with… I realise I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account. That is something I regret.

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And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did. ”‘Mike Hammer’ Star, Film & Stage Actor, Dies At 85; Career In Photos