ITV and BBC World Cup Broadcasters Face Off with Different Studio Locations and Approaches

ITV and BBC World Cup broadcasters have taken different approaches to their studio locations, with ITV opting to base their coverage in Brooklyn, New York, and the BBC choosing to base their coverage in Salford, England. Both broadcasters have invested heavily in their studios, with ITV's studio boasting a stunning view of the New York skyline and the BBC's studio featuring a giant LED screen that can be altered to alter the backdrop.

ITV 's World Cup studio has been lauded by Ian Wright and Roy Keane, with the broadcaster revealing their stunning Brooklyn base for the tournament. ITV will be competing with the BBC in the battle of the World Cup broadcasters, with both taking different approaches to their studio location.

While the BBC based their coverage from back home in Salford, ITV has taken their operation to the United States. Viewers were given a first look at the ITV studio on the eve of the tournament as England faced Costa Rica in their final warm-up match. The studio boasts a stunning view of the New York skyline, with anchor Mark Pougatch welcoming viewers to their 'New York loft apartment, home for six weeks of coverage of the World Cup.

' ITV anchor Ian Wright lauded the studio as 'unbelievable' and how it 'should be' for the World Cup. Roy Keane and Wright both praised the location, with Wright stating that ITV's decision to invest in a grand studio for the World Cup was 'amazing' and 'fantastic.

' The BBC's coverage will be led from a state-of-the-art studio in Salford, with the corporation taking the decision to save millions of licence fee money. The backdrop of the BBC studio can be altered to each of the host cites at the tournament, with a giant LED screen allowing for computer-generated 360-degree cityscapes for the 16 host venues. After the quarter-final stage, the BBC could yet relocate to the United States for the final stages of the tournament





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World Cup ITV BBC Studio Brooklyn New York Salford England Punditry Tension Competition Licence Fee Financial Sustainability Studio Backdrop Cityscapes Dynamic Weather Effects Embedded Reporters North America England Star Thomas Tuchel's Squad

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