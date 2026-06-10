ITV and BBC Reveal Divergent World Cup Broadcast Strategies: New York Loft vs Salford Studio

A detailed overview of the contrasting broadcast approaches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup between ITV, which set up a stunning studio in New York City, and the BBC, which opted for a cost-effective Salford base with virtual backdrop technology. The report includes reactions from pundits like Ian Wright and Roy Keane and the financial rationale provided by the BBC's director of sport.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has sparked a broadcast rivalry between two major UK networks, ITV and BBC , each adopting distinct production strategies for their live coverage.

ITV has established its primary studio in the heart of New York City, opting for a grand, visually striking loft space with iconic views of lower Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge. In contrast, the BBC has chosen to operate its main presentation from a state-of-the-art studio in Salford, England, a decision framed as a financially prudent move to conserve public licence fee funds.

This divergence in approach has become a talking point, with high-profile pundits from both sides commenting on the atmospherics and economics of their respective setups. ITV's choice was immediately praised by its lead analysts, Ian Wright and Roy Keane, who were effusive about the New York backdrop during the channel's inaugural broadcast for England's final warm-up match against Costa Rica.

Wright described the set as "amazing" and "unbelievable," insisting that for a spectacle like the World Cup, the production should be "grand" and "massive.

" Keane concurred, calling it "fantastic. " The anchor, Mark Pougatch, welcomed viewers to the "New York loft apartment," emphasizing the real-time, authentic view of the skyline, addressing potential viewer skepticism about it being a digital effect. This physical presence in a host nation city aligns with ITV's traditional approach for major tournaments, aiming to capture the global festival atmosphere directly. The BBC's strategy, however, is rooted in fiscal responsibility.

Alex Kay-Jelski, the BBC's director of sport, defended the Salford-based operation to Daily Mail Sport, highlighting the enormous cost savings of not dispatching hundreds of staff to Qatar. He argued that justifying the expense of a full overseas studio for the entire tournament would be difficult given the corporation's duty to steward public money wisely. To compensate for the remote location, the BBC has invested in a sophisticated technological solution: a giant panoramic LED screen within its Salford studio.

This screen can display computer-generated 360-degree cityscapes for each of the 16 host venues, complete with variants for day, dusk, night, and dynamic weather effects, creating a virtual on-location feel. Despite the BBC's initial stay-at-home plan, there remains flexibility for a late-stage shift. As reported by Daily Mail Sport, the broadcaster retains the option to relocate its main presentation team to the United States for the quarter-finals onwards, should the tournament's progression warrant a heightened physical presence.

Both networks, regardless of their primary studio location, have embedded commentary teams in the stadiums for most of their 54 live matches and have reporters stationed with the England and Scotland camps, as well as journalists across North America to cover breaking stories. The contrasting models-ITV's immersive, destination-based studio versus the BBC's cost-conscious, virtual location technology-set the stage for a fascinating battle for viewer allegiance, where production values and narrative setting become part of the competitive fabric of the World Cup broadcast experience





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World Cup 2022 ITV BBC Broadcast Studio New York Salford Ian Wright Roy Keane Alex Kay-Jelski Qatar Virtual Set Licence Fee

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