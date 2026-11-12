ITV Adapts Jungle for Ade Adepita as First Wheelchair User on I'm A Celebrity 2026

ITV spent nine months customizing the camp for Ade Adepita, ensuring full accessibility for his participation in I'm A Celebrity 2026, marking a historic milestone for the show.

ITV producers have completed a nine-month campaign to transform the I'm A Celebrity jungle camp, ensuring full accessibility for Ade Adepitan, who is set to become the first wheelchair user in the program's 24-year history. This major logistical undertaking began with productive discussions about his potential inclusion in the 2026 series last year.

Custom Infrastructure Meets Bespoke Accessibility

Ade Adepitan flew to Australia in February to collaborate directly with the production team, advising them on the specific adjustments required to meet his individual needs. The result is a comprehensive suite of bespoke adaptations designed to integrate him seamlessly into the harsh Australian bush environment.

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The campsite now features widened pathways to accommodate mobility aids, alongside lowered water coolers that allow for independent hydration without assistance. Producers have installed designated rest areas and wheelchair bays at strategic intervals, ensuring that fatigue does not become a barrier to participation in daily camp life.

Specialized storage solutions, including custom holders for crutches, have been added throughout the settlement. The iconic treehouse has been replaced with an accessible swing area, a change that ensures Ade Adepita can engage with this traditional camp feature without physical limitations. A new stair lift has also been constructed to provide him with independent access to the famous jungle shower, a landmark feature of the show.

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Production Philosophy and Camp Dynamics

An executive producer described the adaptation process as an education, noting that Ade Adepitan's requirements are unique and distinct from generic disability standards. This collaborative approach ensured that every modification was tailored specifically to his lifestyle and mobility patterns rather than applying a one-size-fits-all solution.

The production team has equipped Ade Adepita with three wheelchairs and three sets of crutches to handle different terrains. Additionally, two specialized wheelchairs have been provided, including an electric model designed for challenging landscapes such as beaches and one stationed at the trial area for quick mobility during challenges.

Producers have emphasized that society is generally not built for people with disabilities, which is why they worked to adjust the environment to fit him. The goal is to allow Ade Adepita to operate with as much autonomy as possible, mirroring the independence he strives for in his daily life outside the jungle.

Adapted Trials and Physical Challenges

The adaptation efforts extend beyond the living quarters to the physical challenges, known as trials. Approximately 23 trials are scheduled for the 2026 series, with producers ensuring that Ade Adepitan can participate in the vast majority of them. Minor modifications, such as the addition of extra handles or foot grips, allow him to engage in water trials and other physical tasks.

While a small number of trials may be excluded on medical grounds, the production team has explicitly rejected the idea that Ade Adepitan would be exempt from physical exertion. An executive producer stated that they wanted to set him up to succeed, treating the adaptations as a genuine effort to include him rather than a checkbox exercise.

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A source within the production insisted that Ade Adepita is super fit and possesses incredible upper body strength, capabilities honed during his time with the Team GB wheelchair basketball team. He won a bronze medal at the 2004 Paralympics in Athens and has a history of extreme physical feats, including trekking through diverse terrains in Nicaragua for the 2005 BBC documentary Beyond Boundaries.

Historic Debut and Future Impact

Ade Adepitan, aged 53, is scheduled to enter the jungle on Monday alongside a lineup of celebrity participants including Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page, and Ricky Wilson. His inclusion marks a significant cultural moment for the television landscape, aiming to inspire young people who use wheelchairs by demonstrating that significant achievements are possible.

Regardless of whether he is voted off or crowned King of the Jungle, Ade Adepitan will make his exit via the iconic bridge walkway. He retains full autonomy over his departure, deciding whether to use his wheelchair or crutches at that moment. The production team hopes his presence will educate viewers and his fellow campmates about inclusivity and capability.

Some viewers have expressed concern that his disability might limit his engagement, but the production team asserts that Ade Adepita is fully prepared to get stuck into the series. If he advances to the final stage of the Cyclone trial, he is expected to complete it, showcasing his determination and physical prowess to a global audience.