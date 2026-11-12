ITV Adapts I'm A Celebrity 2026 Camp for Ade Adepita

ITV transforms the jungle camp with bespoke accessibility features for Ade Adepita, the first wheelchair user in the show's 24-year history, ensuring he can participate in trials alongside stars like Wayne Rooney.

ITV has completed a nine-month renovation of its jungle camp to accommodate Ade Adepita, who is set to become the first wheelchair user in the 24-year history of the reality series. The network spent significant resources creating bespoke adaptations to ensure the campsite meets the specific mobility needs of the 53-year-old Paralympian and television presenter. These extensive changes were finalized after productive conversations began last year regarding his inclusion in the 2026 series.

Bespoke Camp Adaptations for Accessibility

Producers implemented a wide array of structural modifications across the new campsite, including the installation of designated rest areas, specialized wheelchair bays, and secure holders for crutches. Adepita will have access to three wheelchairs and three sets of crutches throughout his stay. The production team also provided two additional wheelchairs, one positioned at the trial area and an electric model designed for navigating tougher terrain such as beaches. The camp now features a new stair lift that provides Adepita with access to the famous jungle shower, a feature previously inaccessible to him.

Also read The Good Daughter squanders its promise

The physical layout of the camp has been fundamentally altered to support safe and independent movement. Engineers changed the angles of existing steps to facilitate easier use of crutches, widened all pathways, and lowered water coolers to a convenient height. New rest zones have been installed along the path leading from the main camp to the creek. Furthermore, the production team replaced the iconic treehouse with an accessible swing area, ensuring Adepita can participate in this traditional camp activity. An executive producer described the process as an educational experience, noting that the needs of individuals with disabilities vary significantly and required a collaborative, bespoke approach.

Trial Adjustments and Participant Expectations

ITV has also modified the physical challenges to allow Adepita to participate in the vast majority of the scheduled trials. The series will feature approximately 23 trials, with producers confident that Adepita will be excluded from only a handful of activities on medical grounds. The team has added minor but effective adaptations, such as extra handles or footgrips, to help him complete these tasks. An executive producer emphasized that the goal was to set Adepita up for success rather than treating his inclusion as a tick-box exercise for diversity.

Advertisement

Despite concerns from some viewers that his disability might exempt him from physical challenges, sources insist that Adepita intends to fully engage with the series. He aims to inspire young people who use wheelchairs by demonstrating that anything is possible with determination. Adepita possesses incredible upper body strength and has already trekked through rainforests and deserts in documentaries like the BBC's Beyond Boundaries. Producers are confident that he can handle water trials and will participate in major challenges like the Cyclone if he reaches that stage of the competition.

Cast Lineup and Historical Exit Plan

Adepita will enter the jungle alongside a notable lineup of celebrities, including Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page, and Ricky Wilson. The production team has prepared for his departure from the camp by ensuring the iconic bridge walkway is accessible. Whether he is voted out or crowned King of the Jungle, Adepita will make his exit via this bridge, with the choice of using his wheelchair or crutches left entirely to him. The network views his presence as an opportunity to educate viewers and his fellow campmates about disability, challenging societal norms that are not typically designed for people with physical impairments.

ITV is proud to have worked collaboratively with Adepita to ensure the camp and trials are adapted to his unique requirements. The network hopes that his participation will demonstrate that the show can accommodate diverse needs without compromising the integrity of the challenges. As the first wheelchair user in the franchise's history, Adepita is expected to set a new precedent for inclusivity in reality television. His journey from winning a Paralympic bronze medal in Athens in 2004 to leading the charge in this adaptation highlights a long career of breaking barriers in sports and media.