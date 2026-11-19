ITP Media Group channels almost 40 years of luxury publishing into The GAYA Guide, a global fine-dining authority.

ITP Media Group channels almost 40 years of luxury publishing into The GAYA Guide, its Dubai-born global fine-dining authority. ITP Media Group has spent almost 40 years writing about restaurants, hotels and luxury.

With The GAYA Guide, unveiled in Dubai on 17 November, it is channelling that experience into a dedicated authority on the world’s finest restaurants. The privately owned group says the guide will cover fine dining only. Its first edition, for Dubai, is due in February 2027. Singapore, London and Hong Kong editions are set to follow later in the year, with Paris and New York to be added in 2028.

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Independence and integrity sit at the heart of GAYA’s model. Inspectors will dine anonymously, pay for their meals and work free from third-party influence, assessing each restaurant as a whole: from culinary mastery and service to atmosphere, design, beverage programmes and consistency. David J Constable, the food writer who chairs GAYA’s international inspection board, presented that as the selling point: GAYA, he said, pairs independent inspection with “the global context, scope and reach of an international media brand”.

A central international inspection board, chaired by Constable, will oversee and audit assessments in every city to keep the standard consistent worldwide. Each destination will have a chef ambassador, chosen by its own culinary community, who will bring local insights to the board. Constable also serves as editor-in-chief of GAYA’s Dubai operation. GAYA’s rollout builds on ITP’s growing international footprint.

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Singapore and Hong Kong, two of the first three cities after Dubai, are markets where the group has significantly expanded its presence this year. In September 2026, ITP acquired Singapore-headquartered Heart Media Group, expanding ITP’s physical presence to 10 countries including Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong. At the time, ITP named hospitality among the sectors where its cross-regional model could eventually be extended. GAYA, a hospitality platform spanning both regions, is a natural next step in that strategy.

The Strength of a Global Media Group GAYA represents a business already built around affluent audiences. Founded in 1987 and led by CEO Ali Akawi, ITP runs more than 90 media brands and stages over 200 live events a year. It says its platforms reach more than 200 million people a month, across publishing, influencer marketing, events and creative communications. ITP’s owned titles include Arabian Business, Caterer Middle East, Hotelier Middle East and Boutique Hotelier.

In selected markets it also publishes licensed brands such as Time Out, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE. GAYA now sits on that owned list, giving the guide an established global audience and a deep network across luxury and hospitality from day one. The launch itself showcased that network. More than 150 of Dubai’s leading chefs, sommeliers, restaurateurs and hospitality figures gathered at TakaHisa Downtown to see the guide unveiled.

Beyond its restaurant assessments, GAYA is also developing a digital platform designed to change how discerning diners discover and experience exceptional restaurants worldwide. The aim is a connected global view of fine dining that respects each city’s character, under a single trusted name. The inaugural GAYA Dubai guide arrives in February 2027. For ITP, it marks the start of a new chapter: a fine-dining authority born in Dubai and built for the world.

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LUXUO is part of ITP Media Group, the publisher of The GAYA Guide, following ITP’s acquisition of Heart Media Group in September 2026.