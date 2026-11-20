Interior Minister Piantedosi states threats targeting thousands of Italian schools pose no danger to students, dismissing claims of data theft from Anti-Mafia units and outlining a cybersecurity crackdown.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi has declared that a massive series of bomb threats targeting educational institutions across the country posed no actual danger to students or staff. Speaking to the lower house of parliament in Rome on Thursday, Piantedosi emphasized that the threatening emails sent to thousands of schools were calculated attempts to destabilize public confidence rather than genuine security emergencies.

School Evacuations And Threat Origins

The Interior Minister provided precise figures regarding the scale of the disruption, stating that more than 6,000 educational institutions received threatening emails on November 11. These messages triggered 2,455 evacuations nationwide, causing significant logistical chaos for families and school administrators during the start of the academic week.

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Piantedosi clarified that despite the widespread panic and operational shutdowns, there was never any material danger to the children attending these classes. The government's immediate priority has been to reassure the public that the threats were empty while authorities work to identify the hostile actors behind the coordinated campaign.

Dismissal Of Anti-Mafia Data Breach

In a separate development addressed during the same parliamentary session, Piantedosi firmly dismissed reports suggesting a data breach at Italy's Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate. The Minister asserted that no confidential information or sensitive investigative data had been compromised, contradicting earlier allegations of a successful cyberattack on the agency.

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This clarification is critical for maintaining operational integrity within law enforcement bodies that handle sensitive criminal investigations. By denying the breach, the government aims to prevent any erosion of trust in the institutions responsible for combating organized crime and protecting national security from internal leaks.

Food Retail Cyberattacks And Infrastructure

Authorities are also investigating a structured cyberattack that targeted major food retailers, disrupting refrigeration systems essential for food distribution. Piantedosi explained that the attack affected a few dozen stores where software designed to protect perishable products proved inadequate against the hostile intrusion, leading to potential food spoilage and supply chain interruptions.

The incident highlights vulnerabilities in critical commercial infrastructure that rely on digital control systems. The government is currently examining ways to strengthen the resilience of essential services, ensuring that future attacks cannot easily disable the technology that keeps essential goods fresh and available to consumers.

Healthcare Sector Resilience And Next Steps

Looking ahead, the Ministry of the Interior is prioritizing the reinforcement of cybersecurity measures within the healthcare sector, which is viewed as a vital pillar of national infrastructure. The Minister cautioned that while the school threats have been neutralized, the individuals or groups responsible remain unidentified and at large.

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Officials are urging continued vigilance as they analyze the technical traces left by the cyber threats. The investigation aims to determine if the school threats, the anti-mafia breach allegations, and the retail attacks are linked, or if they represent separate incidents exploiting broader cybersecurity weaknesses in Italy's public and private sectors.