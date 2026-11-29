“Why have the authorities given the green light to shoot them? We should leave them in peace,” she said.

Ex-adult film actress and Playboy model Ilona Staller, 75, pitched her vision for the Italian capital as equal parts sizzle, sustainability and swine-friendly. Staller — known by her nickname “La Cicciolina,” which roughly translates to “little chubby one” — vowed to turn Rome into a “sexy” city where humans seamlessly coexist with green spaces and wild boars.

Radical Party candidate Ilona Staller arrives at a polling station to cast her ballot in the general elections in Rome, Italy, June 14, 1987.

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“Instead of culling them, we need to look after them, letting nature take care of itself,” she told Italian newspaper“A few days ago I saw a mother with six piglets crossing the Via Cassia; we were all stopped in traffic… why did they give the green light to culling them? ” she asked. Cicciolina attends “The Renaissance” by Francesco Scognamiglio event at Palazzo Reale on Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Naples, Italy.