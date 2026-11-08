Italy's Meloni blames pro-Russian hackers for leaking foreign minister's personal data to dark web

Italy's foreign minister said he was targeted because of his country's support for Ukraine.

Italy's prime minister blamed pro- Russia n hackers for leaking the country's foreign minister's data onto the dark web. Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday he has been subjected to intimidation and that his personal data was leaked because of his support for Ukraine, but did not specify who was behind it.on X, Tajani blamed"cybercriminals" for posting his personal data on the dark web, a term used to describe a section of the internet only accessible with specialist software, commonly associated with criminal activities.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni during a press point at Palazzo Chigi after their meeting in Rome on April 15, 2026.on Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni blamed"pro-Russian hackers" for the leaks. Meloni expressed her"full solidarity" with the foreign minister over"what has come to light regarding the activities of pro-Russian hackers and the dissemination of personal data relating to him on the dark web.

Also read Italy's Meloni blames pro-Russian hackers for leak of foreign minister's data on the dark web

" "The sale of confidential information about institutional representatives is a cause of serious concern and must be tackled with the utmost determination," Meloni added. Tajani said the leaks have been going for days and expose him to threats and intimidation. He added that his family have also been targeted and the perpetrators are still looking for more information.

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"Our position on Ukraine is the political reason I have been targeted," the minister said. "Defending the freedom of a sovereign state, taking a clear stand in support of a nation's democracy and independence, is dangerous for these criminal entities. " Tajani said he would not be intimidated by the incident and vowed to continue his support of Italian allies.

"I will continue working to defend my ministry and Italy, and I will keep strengthening ties and cooperation with our allies so that we can protect ourselves together," the minister said.