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Italy's foreign minister says cybercriminals spread his personal data on the dark web

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Italy's foreign minister says cybercriminals spread his personal data on the dark web
Antonio Tajani · World News
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Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani says his personal data has been leaked on the dark web, exposing him to threats and intimidation.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Saturday that his personal data had been disseminated on the dark web, an encrypted part of the internet, and that he has been exposed to “threats and intimidation.

” Tajani made the announcement in a social media post following a string of hoax bomb threats across Europe that caused flight diversions, security threats against broadcasters as well as recent attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems and drone incursions .

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“For days, cybercriminals have been spreading my personal data on the dark web and seeking other information, in fact exposing me and my family to new threats and intimidation,” Tajani said, adding that the criminals "are prepared to pay for other details on me and my loved ones. ” Tajani, who is also a vice premier in Italy's government, did not specify what kind of information had been shared, but suggested that the cyberthreat was ongoing.

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“I will not allow myself to be intimidated in any way,” Tajani said. “I will continue working to defend my ministry, and Italy, and I will further strengthen the ties and cooperation to protect ourselves together. ” Tajani did not indicate who might be responsible for the cyberattack but reiterated the Italian government’s support for Ukraine.

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